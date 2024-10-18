14 Best Star Wars Collectibles Ever (Ranked)

Are you looking for a gift for a Star Wars fan, or do you love George Lucas’ space epic? There’s plenty in the way of merchandise, so where do you start? To give you a helping hand, we’ve rounded up the 14 best Star Wars collectibles of all time.

Disney hasn’t turned Pazaak (as seen in Star Wars Outlaws), into a real-world game. These Star Wars Playing Cards are a cool alternative, though, and they come in two designs, Light Side and Dark Side. The face cards feature characters from Star Wars, but they’re designed to look like traditional kings, 1ueens, and so on. Darth Vader, for example, is one of the Dark Side kings.

This adult-sized Imperial Stormtrooper helmet is more than just a piece of Star Wars headgear – it’s also a voice changer, so you can masquerade as an Imperial Stormtrooper, no matter what else you’re wearing. Are you andering around in a bathrobe? You’re a Stormtrooper on their day off.

It stops short of playing the series’ iconic music, but this Star Wars logo light, powered via USB or battery, is still an awesome buy for any fan of the space saga. Why not take it to your local movie theater, hold it up in front of the screen, and confuse the hell out of everyone who turned up for Shrek?

A long time ago, in a decade far, far away (the 1970s), Marvel had the license to put out Star Wars comics. They reacquired those rights recently, but there’s something special and just a little shlocky about those old Marvel runs. This Funko Pop figure features Darth Vader in all his comic-shaded glory in front of a replica of one of those eye-catching covers.

Want to reward someone with some Star Wars collectibles for their achievements, whether that’s blowing up a space station or putting the trash out without asking? This Medal of Yavin, a replica of the ones seen at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, is just what you need. You can also take it to a comic convention and wander around, pointedly ignoring all the Chewbacca cosplayers.

We’d never have come up with this crossover, not in a million years, but we’re glad it’s happened. This R2-D2 Tagamotchi virtual pet is just adorable, complete with his own sounds that aren’t just a direct copy of the movies’ bleeps. Keep him clean, play games with him, and love him like the awesome little astromech droid he is. However, be warned, if you neglect R2-D2, the Jawas will take him, which is a Disney-friendly way of telling you that you’re a terrible person.

First introduced in the Clone Wars animated movie as Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, Ashoka has escaped from her master’s shadow to become one of the franchise’s most appealing characters. Now, thanks to this 20-inch statue, you can have her guarding your shelves in her Rebels guise.

Princess Leia has gone through plenty of outfits, including that Return of the Jedi costume. But her standout look has to be her original appearance, with her white dress and cinnamon bun haircut. This six-inch figure from the Black Series of Star Wars figures nails that iconic look.

Another excellent entry in Hasbro’s Black Series, this Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Darth Vader figure comes with a removable helmet so you can see his eyebrowless true self. Admittedly, he was in a slightly worse state than this when he lost his helmet in the film, but this is still an impressive collectible.

If you want to step into Darth Vader’s big, clompy robot legs, this Black Series Darth Vader Lightsaber boasts that it’s the “..most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet,” and short of having an actual limb-severing light beam appear from the end, it’s hard to dispute that. A 1:1 replica of Vader’s weapon of choice, it comes complete with lightsaber sound effects for extra authenticity.

There are some amazing Star Wars collectibles out there, and this LEGO Death Star Run is one of the best. It’s a fantastically dynamic-looking diorama, with Darth Vader and two Tie Fighter pilots pursuing Luke Skywalker through the Death Star Trench. Looking at it, we half-expect a little Millennium Falcon to soar down and knock Vader into deep space.

For an action figure, this vintage-style Han Solo-in-carbonite figure doesn’t feature an awful lot of action, but it’s still a great buy and a serious improvement upon the original mid-80s figure. We love that the packaging is literally just Han Solo in his carbonite prison, showing just how perfectly the figure matches his frozen pose.

LEGO’s Ultimate Collector’s Series of starships aren’t cheap by any means, but they’re breathtakingly detailed and this LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is no exception. Made up of over 7,500 pieces, this set is a near-perfect copy of the on-screen Falcon’s appearance, right down to the compartments inside. And while, at 33 inches long, it’s a bit too hefty to fly around your living room, there’s some play value here. To cap it off, it comes with two sets of minifigures, one original trilogy and one new trilogy, to recreate whatever era you want.

Hot Toys is well known for its hyper-realistic figures, from Robocop to The Joker. But the company has really outdone itself with this Snowspeeder Luke Skywalker figure. Getting the face right is impressive enough, but there’s so much detail here, from the boots and the helmet to the grime on Luke’s pilot suit. It also comes with more accessories than you could throw an Ewok at, from his lightsaber to a grappling hook.

And those are the best Star Wars collectibles you can buy right now.

