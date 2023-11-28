Best Tier 2 Augments in Teamfight Tactics Set 10

Choosing the right Augments during the Augment rounds can easily mean the difference between making it to the top three and getting eliminated early. In this guide we’ll cover the best Tier 2 Augments that you should be keeping your eyes peeled for in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics!

What Tier 2 Augments Should I Choose For Set 10 of TFT?

Tier 2 Augments can be really impactful, even though they’re not top tier. Some of these Augments can massively improve your chances at winning a game, in fact. Let’s dive in to those with the highest win rates.

That’s Jazz Baby!

If you see this Augment pop, you should take it and pivot towards including Jazz in your team, no matter your current team comp. This Augment has an absolutely wild 60% win rate! You gain a copy of Bard (a great Jazz unit) and a buff to all Jazz Champions based on the number of traits you have active. To take full advantage of this, you’d want to have the Jazz trait active and then stack as many excellent traits as possible such as Superfan, Big Shot, or Country. This buffs the heck out of your Jazz units and makes them nigh unstoppable!

Lucky Streak

While nothing comes close to the Jazz Augment, Lucky Streak is the next best of the Tier 2 augments in TFT at a 33% win rate. This beauty gives you a Gambler’s Blade item that causes enemies to drop gold and potentially other loot when defeated. It’s a good weapon, plus it improves your gold generation. Double win!

Escort Quest

Escort Quest is a very close third at a 32% win rate. You gain a Training Dummy, and you gain two gold each time it survives a round of combat. If you have a solid board that can keep enemies off the Training Dummy, you can build up gold really quickly with this.

Last Stand

This Augment is pretty neat. It gives you one last fighting chance when you would otherwise be knocked out of the game. It triggers the first time you take lethal damage and keeps you on 1 HP. That’s not all though. It also buffs your entire board with 180 HP, 19 Armor and Magic Resist, and 18% Omnivamp. Those are substantial defensive stats and can be the basis to help you win the next round and make a comeback. This Augment currently has an excellent 31% win rate.

Bigger Shot

Big Shot units are already very powerful and desirable, and this Augment makes them even better. It gives you a Kai’Sa so that you have at least one Big Shot unit. Then it provides all your Big Shot units with a bonkers buff that, for every three attacks they deal, they trigger a bomb blast that hits enemies within one Hex of the target for 80% of their Attack Damage. That’s some massive burst damage and can easily help you win fights. Like Last Stand, this Augment also has a great 31% win rate.

Those are the best Tier 2 Augments you won’t want to miss grabbing when they appear in an Augment round in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics. They’re all incredibly potent and can propel you into the lead if you’re lucky enough to snag one!