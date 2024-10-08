The 10 Best TV Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Day (2024)

Amazon’s Prime Day event is back. and the October wave of deals is full of savings on excellent TVs. Whether you’re a cinephile, hardcore gamer, or sports super-fan, here are the 10 best TV deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day.

This 32″ Amazon Fire TV is small but mighty. While it is only a 720p capable TV, buyers will still get some premium features usually saved for UHD TVs. This Amazon Fire TV is a smart TV with an easy-to-use interface, allowing fans of movies and TV shows to access all their streaming services in one place. Better yet, the remote is Alexa compatible, allowing users to queue up their favorite apps and content with their voice.

This TV also has HDR 10, which will ensure images look great with depth to color. This is a perfect budget-friendly TV and will work as a great option for a Bedroom TV.

With Prime Day Deals, this 32″ Amazon Fire TV is only $99.99

Like the TV before it, this INSIGNIA TV benefits from the simple but powerful streaming experience offered by Amazon’s Fire TV, including Alexa Voice Controls. It also features Apple AirPlay, allowing users to seamlessly play videos, photos, and music or play mobile games on a big screen. In addition, this set is also capable of Full High Definition with 1080p output.

It also has a much bigger screen than the previous entry. With a 42″ screen size, this INSIGNIA TV is perfect for folks who prefer to be close to their TV or in places with limited space like dorm rooms.

This INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV is available for $119.99 during Prime Day.

This 43″ Class TOSHIBA TV has all the convenience of Amazon’s Fire TV, plus the benefit of crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition. This TV also uses Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, which make for extremely high-quality images with excellent color, perfect for watching movies and TV.

However, this TV is also a great option for gaming. It features TOSHIBA’s Auto Low Latency Game Mode, which reduces input delay for a fast response time when gaming.

This TOSHIBA TV is available at a steep discount, being $169.99 during Prime Day.

This 4K UHD Amazon Fire TV is available at an excellent 50″ display size. It features the convenience users have come to expect from Amazon’s Fire TVs, as well as premium image quality features including HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus. However, this TV’s best feature is its four HDMI Ports, allowing it to serve as a media hub for all sorts of devices.

The Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is discounted from $449.99 to $279.99 this Prime Day.

This massive 4K Amazon Fire TV is part of Amazon’s premium Omni Series. It features HDR 10, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus for incredible image quality and clarity. It also has three HDMI ports, allowing users to connect several devices at a time for easy swapping between consoles, a cable box, and more. It also allows users to navigate the TV and its built-in apps hands-free using Alexa.

This Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K Smart TV was $759.99 and is now $597.99 during Prime Day.

Our next pick is a great alternative to Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series. It boasts the same size, as well as many similar features. This TCL 65″ Class S5 TV has Dolby Vision, premium HDR features including HDR 10, and the Fire TV experience to easily navigate between apps.

This TV is marketed to football fans, and we can see why. The crystal clear image quality will make NFL games look better than ever. However, it also has some great features for gamers. This TV features TCL’s “Game Accelerator,” which offers up to a 120hz Variable Refresh Rate. This makes supported games like Call Of Duty and Fortnite extra smooth, offering better image quality and a slight competitive edge in multiplayer matches.

It is no secret that Sony is one of (if not the) best TV manufacturers in the world. Their premium televisions are powerful, offering incredible image quality and clarity. With this massive TV, your favorite Movies, TV Shows, and games will look better and be more immersive than ever before.

Sony’s TVs pair excellently with their game consoles. The brand synergy is at work here, with special features designed specifically to pair with the PlayStation 5. It features exclusive features for the PS5, including HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode to curate the image experience to your favorite games. Sony is famous for their immersive, visually impressive narrative games, and this TV will make them feel incredibly cinematic on a massive screen.

The Sony 85″ 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series TV is the latest model and is available for less than its typical price at $998 for Prime Day.

Folks willing to sacrifice some size can get this TCL TV at an incredible price. It too has premium features, with a QLED screen offering vibrant colors. It also features HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more.

While motion smoothing has become a bit of a dirty word in the tech world, there are some folks out there who prefer it on their TVs, and there are certain situations where it can help. Motion Smoothing can help you see all the action in sports with extreme detail, which is especially helpful for folks who are invested in fantasy football or betting with their preferred sportsbook. This TV has a motion rate of 240, virtually multiplying the smoothness of moving images by up to six times. Video games also get a bit of a boost with 120 VRR available to make gameplay more responsive and reduce input lag.

This TCL 75″ Class QLED 4K Smart TV is available for $599.99 during Prime Day.

The Frame is perhaps the most fascinating and desired TV innovation of the last several years. This Prime Day, you can finally add one to your home for less than a thousand dollars.

The Frame seeks to eliminate the eye sore caused by massive televisions, which absolutely dominate a room they’re in. The Frame offers a sleek bezel and an Art Mode, allowing the TV to be a customizable art piece when not in use. I will attest I’ve visited Airbnbs with this TV in them, and the Frame really does change the living room experience and makes a home feel more luxurious and calming. The Frame is also available in several styles and colors to ensure it fits with the feel of your home decor.

Beyond its gimmick, it’s also just an incredible television. Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, and this is no exception. The Frame is a gorgeous 4K QLED TV, boasting beautiful colors. It is also ready for high-end gaming, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. which will pair excellent with a brand new PlayStation 5 Pro this November.

The Frame is a Samsung 4K 55″ TV available at a massive 41 percent discount, down to $977.99 this Prime Day.

Our pick for the best TV deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day is a TCL alternative to Samsung’s The Frame TV. This 65″Class TCL TV boasts a massive screen with premium features to craft a gorgeous image. These features include Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos on a QLED screen for peak clarity and color.

Like The Frame, this TV is designed to fit into your living room rather than dominate it. It does this with an even smaller profile than The Frame, with the world’s thinnest NXTFrame TV. The ultra-slim design is paired with an easy install, with a built-in chassis and a special wall mount to hold the TV safely to a wall.

Like The Frame, this TV is also incredible beyond just its gimmick. This TCL features a QLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Game Mode to ensure that gameplay is smooth and responsive. It also features Google TV features, including Chromecast and a Voice Assistant, to navigate menus with speech. And when the TV is not in use, users have the option to choose from a library of art or use their own personal photo gallery.

This TCL 65″ Class QLED 4K Smart NXTFRAME TV is available for $999.99 during Prime Day.

And those are the 10 best TV deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day.

