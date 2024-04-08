US Agent arrives as the third card of the Thunderbolts/Zeroes to Heroes season of Marvel Snap. While not particularly unique, his cost and application make him a great card to have – if you like a specific type of deck. Here are the best US Agent decks in Marvel Snap.

How US Agent Works in Marvel Snap

US Agent is a 2-power, 3-cost card with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power.”

This ability may sound familiar to you, as it’s the inverse of Man-Thing’s power, which inflicts 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards with -2 power instead.

This effect is reciprocal, meaning both your cards and your opponent’s cards in the location you play US Agent in will get hit with this negative buff.

You’ll want to run Luke Cage in every deck US Agent is in, as he will negate the effect on your side of the board unless you don’t have any cards that cost higher than 4 energy.

Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap

US Agent, despite the lack of play that Man-Thing sees, does fit into two rather powerful decks that have their places in the meta. These are an Abomination-focused High Evolutionary deck and a Mockingbird-style zoo list that I have found great success with this season.

Let’s take a look at a High Evolutionary deck that leans into Abomination’s evolved effect first, which discounts him by the number of cards afflicted by negative power on your opponent’s side of the board.

Sunspot

Misty Knight

Scorpion

US Agent

Magik

Cyclops

Luke Cage

High Evolutionary

Moon Girl

Abomination

She-Hulk

Hulk

This US Agent deck has two win conditions that make it one of the best decks for the character in Marvel Snap. The first is one you’ve likely seen a lot of: play Magik, skip turns to buff up Hulk, and then skip turn 6 in order to drop both Hulk and She-Hulk on the final turn. However, the addition of Moon Girl means that you can double up on She-Hulk and Abomination, both of which can cost very little power, leading into the final turns of the game with the help of Scorpion, US Agent, and Cyclops. You can even use Moon Girl to add a second US Agent or Cyclops into the mix to make sure that Abomination reaches 0 cost.

While many might think US Agent fits into a Hazmat toxic deck, I believe his inclusion will make that already tight list significantly worse. Instead, slotting him into a deck that has few high-cost cards and can clog up your opponent’s board makes more sense. Here’s my MockingZoo list featuring US Agent:

Ant-Man

Nico Minoru

Titania

Dazzler

US Agent

Debrii

Baron Zemo

Ka-Zar

Cull Obsidian

Blue Marvel

Mockingbird

Alioth

This list is a bit tricky to pilot because you cannot play US Agent into a lane with the latter 5 cards of the deck; however, as you’re looking up to fill up each spot in every lane, he’s great when played behind Ant-Man or beside rocks thrown about by Debrii. Power spikes from Cull Obsidian and Mockingbird can then win another lane, or Alioth – which few people suspect in such a deck – can steal some cubes. While I’ve found a lot of success with this list without US Agent, I’m not exactly sure he makes it better over the inclusion of Squirrel Girl, but he’ll at least make your opponent second-guess playing any cards that cost 4 or more where he’s dropped.

US Agent Counters in Marvel Snap

If somehow the US Agent takes over the Marvel Snap meta – or more likely, High Evolutionary does – just slot Luke Cage into whichever of the best decks you’re running as a tech card. You can also play a deck that has Zabu and, therefore, can make use of Enchantress. Do note that as US Agent’s effect is reciprocal, you cannot steal it away with Rogue. Otherwise, playing a deck such as Silver Surfer with plenty of low-cost cards will make US Agent an effectively dead card in your opponent’s hand.

Who Is US Agent?

Before seeing him appear in some of the best decks in Marvel Snap, you may remember US Agent picking up the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and hating him for it. His comic biography, however, played out a little differently: after discharging from the military, John Walker decided to become a superhero in order to honor his fallen brother’s memories. He became Super-Patriot with the help of Power Broker, a mad scientist that created superhuman individuals, and frequently butted heads with the original Captain America.

As a kind of hardline version of Captain America, he had no qualms about killing those who wronged him. He would later take Captain America’s place as US Agent and wield his Vibranium shield, often working with different Avengers to protect his country.

Is US Agent Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Given how little Man-Thing is played, no – US Agent is a great card to skip if you want to conserve your resources this month. With a few more pieces, a negative-power afflicting deck could become rather potent, but right now, it isn’t there, instead serving as a backup for other archetypes. That said, US Agent’s spotlight week also features Jeff, who is someone you should definitely pick up if you do not already have him.

And those are the best US Agent decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.

