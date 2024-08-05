Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Winner Confirmed

Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the Big Brother-inspired show Bigg Boss, has come to a close. But just who emerged triumphant from this Hindi reality TV show? Here’s the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 confirmed.

Recommended Videos

Who Won Bigg Boss OTT Season 3?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’s winner was model and actress Sana Makbul, with rapper Naezy as the runner-up. It took 42 days to whittle down the seventeen contestants, but Makbul emerged victorious, winning 2,500,000 Indian Rupees. That’s the equivalent of around $30,000, which is a pretty decent payday for just over a month’s work.

There were some challenging tasks, to say the least. One had them working in pairs to count thirteen minutes, and the pair who were least accurate got evicted. No pressure. And housemates were given the chance to receive gifts from outside, though it was often down to them to decide whether to share.

Sana is no stranger to reality TV, previously appearing in Season 11 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she made it to the semi-finals. So, she had some idea of what she was getting herself into.

Related: Who Is Joey Essex From Love Island? Explained

So what’s next for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’s winner? She hasn’t really had time to think, telling iDiva, “What I thought I will do, I am taking it (trophy) home, and yes, the feelings, the emotions… I cannot express them in words because I still haven’t digested the win completely.”

She also told iDiva that she’d been accused of only coming on the show to rescue a sinking career, but she’s convinced that her win will give her a boost. “I’d like to say that my career is not going to drown, but it will only go higher,” she explained.

Only time will tell because when it comes to reality TV, while some winners get the boost they’re after, plenty of others sink into obscurity.

So, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’s winner has been confirmed as Sana Makbul. And if you’re curious about the format, here’s how Big Brother and its many versions work.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy