Bitmap Books’ A Tale of Two Halves celebrates the digital history of the beautiful game

Category:
News

Aidan O'Brien
Published: Sep 10, 2024 09:33 am

Bitmap Books, purveyors of lovingly written and finely crafted tomes about all things gaming, are turning their eye toward the digital history of football. That’s real football, not the handegg version that America loves more than any other sport.

Due to release on October 17, A Tale of Two Halves: The History of Football Video Games will dive into the storied history of football games from 1980 to 2010, covering over 400 titles and containing hundreds of screenshots, illustrations, and interviews with the developers who were at the very front of the talented groups of people pushing sports games forward.

The book will be split between 2D classics and modern 3D simulations and will cover everything from Sensible Soccer (the greatest football game ever made) to the juggernaut that is FIFA. Inside, you will find all manner of trivia, history, and analysis of the genre, and no title is too big and beautiful or small and terrible to have made it into the book.

The Captain's Edition of A Tale of Two Halves
Image via Bitmap Books

A Tale of Two Halves will be available in two versions, the Standard Edition and the Cpatains Editions. While each book features the rich details and professional finish that Bitmap Books’ customers will have come to expect, the Captain’s Edition really is a treat with boot lace bookmarkers and a captain’s armband to keep the slipcase sealed.

A Tale of Two Halves: The History of Football Video Games will be available on October 17, priced at £34.99/$47.00 for the Standard Edition and £49.99/$67.00 for the Captain’s Edition.

