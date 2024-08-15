Call of Duty Reveals Black Ops 6 Will Fix the Game’s Massive Size Problem

The massive file size of Call of Duty games has become a major issue fans have with the franchise in recent years. The problem seems to have ballooned since the introduction of the COD HQ app, which houses several games. Ahead of the next entry with Black Ops 6, Activision and Xbox seek to fix Call of Duty’s massive size problem.

Season 5 Reloaded of MW3 & Warzone Reorganizes Call Of Duty HQ

Aside from beginning new weapons, events and other playable content, Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded also seeks to fix some backend issues. As revealed in a new Roadmap and Blog Post, August 21st will bring in a new “Call of Duty Tech Update” to reorganize data to prepare for Black Ops 6 launch this Fall.

In news that is sure to bring relief to fans, this will be the first of many updates to bring new optimizations, which will decrease the download size of Call of Duty in the future. With these optimizations and updates, Black Ops 6 is said to launch with a smaller download size than Modern Warfare 3 had at its launch last November.

The August 21st update will implement Game file reorganization, implement new texture streaming tech, and make Call of Duty: Warzone a separate download from the franchise’s annual premium titles. This means, for example, that this fall Black Ops 6 Zombies fans who are only interested in playing that mode will not have Warzone needlessly taking up precious space on their hard drives. By default, downloading an annual COD installment will only download that game.

Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded also adds Expanded Texture Streaming Technologies. In an effort to further reduce file size, this technology will allow high quality versions of textures which players see less often to stream from the internet, rather than needing to be installed locally onto their console or PC. Players will be able to choose to use this feature at an optimized or minimal setting, with high-fidelity or reduced graphical quality respectively.

The File Size for the Season 5 Reloaded Update will be larger than standard updates, but will not add that size to the game’s file size. This large update serves to re-organize COD HQ, and will lead to smaller downloaded sizes overall as we head toward Black Ops 6 launch.

