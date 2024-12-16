Cardi B’s Ex-Husband Can’t Move On After Divorce, Caught Watching Her at the Club and Sending Thirsty Texts

Divorces in the entertainment industry can be messy. There are so many assets to go around and a lot of tabloid stories that can cause problems. Well, despite filing for divorce, it appears that Cardi B’s ex, Offset, is having trouble moving on and keeping his eyes to himself.

Recommended Videos

After being together for six years, Cardi B decided to file for divorce from Offset for a second time in July 2024. The fallout was heavy, to say the least, with accusations of infidelity and attacks online. Things looked like they were on the upswing in September when the couple’s third child was born, but that didn’t last long because one month later, Cardi B was coming after her former partner.

Related: ‘Sidestepping the Real Issue’: SNL Faces Backlash Over ‘Pitiful’ Cold Open on Luigi Mangione Murder Investigation

“Bro I wish the worst on this man … I never hated somebody soooo much and these bit**es be so thirty [sic] to have him,” she wrote on X (via People). “please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy !!”

It took a couple of months, but things got heated once again in December when some of Offset’s messages were leaked online after his social media accounts got hacked. They showed a conversation between the former Migos member and Cardi B that saw her confront him about a relationship with another woman and his mother being a thief, among other things. Cardi B also did some of the leaking, but her posts had a very different vibe, showing that her ex was still thirsting over her.

“And yes I did post that f*cking text message myself because it’s like I don’t like when n****s try to play me,” Cardi explained during a stream on Twitter Spaces (via Hot New Hop Hop). I really don’t like when n****s try to play me like I’m not the baddest b*tch. Okay? If a n***a be doing them it’s because n****s is just n****s, they dogs.”

Related: Lisa Kudrow Reveals What Made the ‘Friends’ Live Audience Hard to Handle – While Speaking to Jimmy Fallon’s Live Audience

While Offset hasn’t commented on a lot of the events, including the contents of the text messages, actions speak louder than words, and his actions make it seem like he’s very willing to work things out with the mother of his children. Videos posted on social media on December 16th show Cardi B twerking in a club. A lot of guys have their eyes on her, but Offset is staring harder than most, standing behind the railing above her and taking everything in.

There are also videos that show the hip-hop artists throwing money at each other, proving that, despite all the bad blood, they can still have fun together. It’s unclear if tossing dollar bills at one another is part of the divorce proceedings, but it’s better than going back and forth on social media and letting the court of public opinion decide who’s in the right.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy