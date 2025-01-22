Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Ending, Explained

Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season escalated the stakes between the Belmont clan and Erzsebet’s vampire army, with the finale not only ending the conflict but setting up potential plots for the inevitable third season. Here’s what happened in the season two finale.

Recommended Videos

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2’s Finale, Explained

By the time we reach the final episode of Castlevania: Nocturne’s solid second season, Erzsebet was murdered by Drolta, who absorbed the powers of Sekhmet from her. However, thanks to the efforts of Richter, Alucard, and Annette, Drolta was also defeated and the vampire army had dissipated. So… what comes next now that the big bad is dead?

Much like the second season of the original Castlevania, Alucard and Annette go off together to live a quiet life with each other, with Edouard tagging along. As for Alucard, Maria, and Juste, the three decide to stay behind in Paris and help with the rebuilding efforts. Maria is still passionate about eliminating the remnants of Erzsebet’s army and their co-conspirators, with Juste most likely staying behind to keep her in check. As for Alucard, it’s unclear if he’ll stick around given how he tends to do his own thing, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see him return in a hypothetical third season.

That being said, while the initial conflict seems to be over for now, there are still some lingering threats that remain. The biggest one is Tera, who after becoming a vampire, has become more morally ambiguous as she began to teach Maria dark magic and seems to take pleasure in Maria’s more violent outbursts, despite her verbal assurances that she still cares for Maria. It’s all the more ominous given how she’s watching Maria in Paris, apparently under the thrall of Old Man Coyote.

Speaking of, while it’s not exactly clear who he is, Old Man Coyote is inferred by Olrox to be some interpretation of Mephistopheles, since he appeared immediately after the death of Abbott Emmanuel, who most likely received his Forgemaster abilities by making a deal with the devil. Since then, he hovers around those nearing death, so what better vessel to possess and manipulate than someone like Tera who is between life and death?

And then there’s Olrox himself. While he was introduced as a boogeyman to Richter and became a tenuous ally in the fight against Erzsebet, it’s clear that he has some ulterior motives. We know that Olrox is still in France and just sired Mizrak to save his life, but whether he’s going to go back to the Americas or stay in France isn’t known yet. If he does decide to stay around, it’s only a matter of time until he and Richter come into conflict and have their final battle. Whether that will happen in season 3 or later is yet to be seen, but at the very least Castlevania: Nocturne has plenty of options for future stories.

And that’s what happened in the finale of Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy