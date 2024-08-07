Critical Role Hints at the Future of the Mighty Nein Animated Series

Though Critical Role only just unveiled its first glimpse into the upcoming Mighty Nein animated series at San Diego Comic-Con, Critters are already optimistic for a second season of the Prime Video adaptation thanks to a recent interview with Travis Willingham.

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con saw sneak peeks of both The Legend of Vox Machina’s upcoming third season and Mighty Nein’s hotly anticipated debut, but Willingham seems to have teased even more from the ever-expanding Critical Role Land. In an interview with Temple of Geek, the Fjord actor jointly refers to production on Seasons 1 and 2 of the Mighty Nein animated series. Without further elaboration or contextualization, it’s possible that Willingham could broadly be referring to the planning stages of Season 2 in the event that the series does earn renewal, but fans on social media have latched onto this as a quasi-official confirmation that a second season is in the works.

SEASON 2 OF MIGHTY NEIN IS CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/3u9N7QVFXX — VOX MACHINA OCT 3RD #CRITICALROLESPOILERS (@kikisraven) August 5, 2024

The Legend of Vox Machina’s continued success on Prime Video has earned the series early renewals in the past, a rare assurance for television fans in the streaming age. The confidence that The Legend of Vox Machina has instilled in audiences helped perpetuate the optimistic speculation stirred by Willingham’s San Diego Comic-Con statements. The adaptation of Critical Role’s flagship campaign has set a hopeful precedent for fans anticipating further stories from the actual play show’s ongoing collaboration with Prime. In fact, this wasn’t Willingham’s only buzzworthy tease regarding Critical Role‘s future. A Screen Rant interview predating Comic-Con saw Willingham noodle on the notion of an Exandria Unlimited: Calamity miniseries.

Despite the Willingham-induced enthusiasm, the only projects officially confirmed from Critical Role‘s Prime partnership are The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 and the Mighty Nein Season 1. The former will return to the streamer on Oct. 3, with Campaign 2’s story expected to premiere in 2025 (at least, according to Sam Riegel’s Momlan). Willingham’s far from the only one fueling fan expectations of further seasons from both animated series, with unofficial reports and rumors about continued production circulating on social media’s various Critter-y corners. One thing fans know for certain is that Critical Role has promised a banner year in 2025 as they celebrate a decade of nerdy voice actors sitting around and playing Dungeons & Dragons.

