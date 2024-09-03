Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
News

Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Teases Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Watch Party Replacement

Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:23 pm

Shortly after the official trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 dropped, Critical Role’s Sam Riegel took to the Beacon Discord to offer some behind-the-scenes tidbits on the upcoming season, including a bittersweet status update on the show’s beloved watch parties.

Recommended Videos

Critters could enrich their animated journey through Exandria with The Legend of Vox Machina Seasons 1 and 2 watch parties, hosted by long-time Critical Role collaborator Mica Burton. Each installment would tackle three episodes and feature a rotating panel that combined Critical Role’s core cast with special guests like Grey DeLisle and Troy Baker. Unfortunately, Riegel’s recent Discord Q&A announced a moratorium on this iteration of the watch parties: “Amazon turned off the watch party feature,” Riegel reported, though he teased that the Critical Role team would concoct alternate programming to fill Season 3’s watch party-sized void.

Beyond behind-the-scenes insights, the watch parties provided the DVD-style bonus features desperately yearned for by streaming-era audiences at large. The Critical Role team appears well aware of the function watch parties fulfilled for fans and intend to provide an alternative source of bonus material for the upcoming season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. According to Riegel, the precise replacement for the animated series’ watch parties is still to be determined.

Aside from his update on watch parties, Riegel’s Q&A provided other insights on the highly anticipated third installment of The Legend of Vox Machina. Most notably, the actor informed fans that the late, great Lance Reddick would remain the voice of Chroma Conclave leader Thordak, having recorded his season three dialogue before he passed away last year.

In addition to providing a peek behind the curtain, bonus material like The Legend of Vox Machina’s watch parties, chat series 4-Sided Dive, and even Riegel’s recent quickfire Discord Q&A serve as a continued celebration of the world of Critical Role. Though watch parties may not be returning in the same form as before, Critical Role is not going to pass up the opportunity to continue celebrating alongside fans on the eve of their tenth anniversary. The Legend of Vox Machina returns to Prime Video on October 3rd, with some form of behind-the-scenes content likely following suit.

Post Tag:
Critical Role
The Legend of Vox Machina
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
Nerd at large, Tara McCauley's happiest playing or writing about tabletop role playing games. Tara joined The Escapist in October 2023 as a freelance contributor. She covers such TV shows as Fargo and games/fandoms like Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to The Escapist, Tara has gushed about her favorite pop culture topics at CBR, MXDWN, and Monstrous Femme. When she's not writing or rolling dice, Tara can be found catching up on her favorite sitcoms, curled up with a horror comic, or waxing poetic about the WNBA.
twitter linkedin