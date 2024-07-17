Cryptic Nintendo Teaser Emio Turns Out to Be New Famicom Detective Club Title

About a week ago, Nintendo dropped a teaser video on YouTube simply titled “Emio.” Now, it has been revealed the clip was a sneak peek at a new Famicom Detective Club game.

You can check out the teaser video, with an updated title reflecting what the game is, on YouTube, but keep in mind that it is age-restricted. For those who don’t want to worry about getting creeped out, it features some piano notes and a creepy man with a paper bag mask with a smiling face drawn on it. It was enough to drive fans nuts with speculation.

Thankfully, gamers did not have to wait long for the reveal, as Nintendo announced Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club via X today. In addition, Nintendo uploaded a video featuring a chat with series producer and writer Yoshio Sakamoto, which is also age-restriced.

#WhoIsEmio? Unmask the truth in a dark, twisted thriller for #NintendoSwitch. Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches 8/29. pic.twitter.com/Br1BAuk5fV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2024

The game will be the first new entry in the series in over 30 years. Emio is somewhat of an urban legend Sakamoto cooked up for this title, who takes the lives of crying girls, leaving them with a smiling paper bag placed upon their heads. The urban legend becomes real, as the Utsugi Detective Agency must solve a murder similar to that of Emio’s victims. Sakamoto ends the discussion by saying the game’s ending “may be divisive for some people.” I’m certainly intrigued now!

For those unaware, Famicom Detective Club is a series of adventure games that debuted on the Famicom Disk System 30 years ago. The first two titles, The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind, were remade for the Nintendo Switch back in 2021. The franchise is basically like an interactive murder mystery film.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on August 29, continuing Nintendo’s recent tradition of announcing games that will be released in a few months. It can be pre-ordered starting today for $49.99. The Switch still has life in it yet!

