Cuffbust Looks like the Next Lethal Company or Content Warning

Officially revealed at the Summer Game Fest event, Cuffbust looks to bring the chaotic nature of games like Lethal Company and Content Warning to a whole new level. As an adorable little mouse creature, you’ll need to work together with a band of your pals to break out of jail and face off against a set of terrifying police officers while trying to survive.

Image by Two Star Games

While details are still space beyond a release window, it appears that you and your friends will be versus AI-controlled police officers, or other players playing as them. How you escape from this prison is up to you — it appears that you can dig through walls, break out through vents, and even attempt to escape via helicopter if things go well enough for you.

But, be careful — it appears that your own teammates can sabotage your escape efforts, making it every mouse for themselves. It looks like it’s going to be one wild ride, no matter which side you decide to play on, so prepare yourself for anything and get ready to dive in for a wild ride.

Escape prison with your friends by equipping tools, evading guards, and executing your breakout plan. My game CUFFBUST has destructible environments, proximity chat, a multitude of escape routes, and 20 player lobbies. Wishlist on Steam to be notified when it releases! pic.twitter.com/F47pLDgWmk — Two Star (@TwoStarGames) June 7, 2024

Unforutnately, it doesn’t appear that there is a concrete release window for this particular title either — maybe 2025 or something, according to the solo-team developer at Two Star Games. There are also no details regarding release platforms outside of PC, so we may not see Cuffbust make its way onto consoles right away, but it appears to be the perfect type of game to eventually come to other platforms.

Make sure that you’ve got your best friends ready for the jailbreak of a lifetime when Cuffbust breaks its way onto our PCs in the future— just make sure that they’re not going to stab you in the back.

Cuffbust will be available on PC in 2025.

