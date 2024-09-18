Dandadan Chapter 167 Release Date Confirmed

Dandadan’s popularity is rising, thanks to the theatrical release of its first three episodes and the manga reaching a climax in the relationship between Momo and Okarun. Before that, though, Momo has to figure out how to return to her original size. So, when will chapter 167 be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Dandadan Chapter 167 Come Out?

Dandadan Chapter 167 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 23, 2024. For dedicated fans of the extraterrestrial and supernatural, below is a list of time-zone-specific release dates so that you can read the chapter the minute it drops:

Monday, September 23, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Monday, September 23, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Monday, September 23, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Dandadan is available to read online on both the Viz Media and Manga+ platforms and apps. Both services grant readers access to the latest three chapters at any time. However, a paid subscription (starting at $2.99 a month) is required if you want to read the entirety of the series along with other titles in their respective libraries.

Related: Dandadan: First Encounter Ending Explained

What Happens in Dandadan Chapter 166?

Dandadan Chapter 166 is a more laid-back entry, with Okarun, Momo, and the rest of the crew returning to school following the conclusion of the latest arc. The main focus involved showing how Momo lives her life now that she is the size of a small doll and the rest of the characters trying to help her have a typical day at school. However, it’s clear that Momo being this size distracts everyone, but the team doesn’t know how to revert her to a regular size.

The chapter ends with the discovery of what looks to be a fairy, which was a topic of discussion concerning Momo’s new small stature. Dandadan has been introducing its own version of famous mythical creatures left and right, and given the current predicament, fairies seem like the next obvious topic for the story to explore. Whatever humorous angle Dandadan takes, it’s sure to be an interesting one, given the manga’s track record.

And that’s the release date for Dandadan Chapter 167

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy