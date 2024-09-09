Darth Vader Has Passed Away: James Earl Jones Dies at Age 93

There is, quite possibly, no life that James Earl Jones has not touched in some way, and so it’s with a heavy heart that the world hears the news that the prolific actor with the iconic voice passed away today at the age of 93. As confirmed by Deadline, the actor passed in his home in Dutchess County, NY.

Jones had a prolific career spanning television, films, and theater and was one of the rare actors to have won an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). He used his iconic voice and on-screen gravitas to deliver powerful performances through a career that began in the 1960s. Respected throughout the industry, the actor probably starred in at least one of your favorite movies either on-screen himself or as a character he voiced with his rich and instantly iconic baritone.

That, of course, is how most of his fans will remember him: as the voice of Darth Vader throughout the entirety of the characters run in Star Wars. From his initial lines in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to his eternally quoted, “Luke, I am your father,” to his much-mocked “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”, there may be no voice performance better known or more parodied than his Darth Vader. Of course, that wasn’t his only claim to nerd credibility (like he needed more). Jones was also the villain in Conan the Barbarian, delivering one of his most over-the-top performances. He also voiced Mufasa in both versions of The Lion King.

For me, however, Jones will always be Mr. Mertle in the Sandlot. I watched that movie so many times that Jones’ kindly appearance established him as damn near godlike in my book. That’s the beauty of his career, though. It was so long and storied that no matter what you liked in your film or who you gravitated towards in them, Jones probably was one of your favorites.

