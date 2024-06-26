Conan may come as DLC
Dataminer Potentially Reveals the Next Six DLC Fighters for Mortal Kombat 1

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Jun 26, 2024

Mortal Kombat 1 will be done with Season 1 of its DLC fighters in July. While the contents of Season 2 of Mortal Kombat 1 are uncertain, a dataminer may have leaked the next six combatants coming to the game.

As reported by IGN, dataminer @interloko took to social media and YouTube to report on findings in the game’s files, including details on six upcoming characters, five new announcers, and two fresh arenas.

You can watch the video linked above at your own risk. While nothing is confirmed until NetherRealm Studios says it is, there is a high possibility that what interloko is saying is true.

Here are the rumored next six fighters: three from classic Mortal Kombat titles and three guest characters:

  • Cyrax
  • Sektor
  • Noob Saibot
  • Ghostface
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • T-1000

For those of us who have been on the internet a while, you might remember Ed Boon teased Ghostface before, though there were other possibilities, as well:

It will be interesting to see if NetherRealm Studios responds to this datamine. If it is real, though, those guest characters are awesome. Will Arnold voice Conan or will a soundalike be employed, as was the case for the T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11? Can Ghostface summon other Ghostfaces as Kameo fighters? Is it possible Peacemaker will say the T-1000 looks a lot like his dad?

I guess we will find out soon enough, when the first details of the Season 2 content for Mortal Kombat 1 are revealed. There’s no official word on when that announcement will happen, though the first DLC were announced during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the event’s next iteration right around the corner, on July 25, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S|X.

Mortal Kombat 1
Arthur Damian
