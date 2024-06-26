Dataminer Potentially Reveals the Next Six DLC Fighters for Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 will be done with Season 1 of its DLC fighters in July. While the contents of Season 2 of Mortal Kombat 1 are uncertain, a dataminer may have leaked the next six combatants coming to the game.

As reported by IGN, dataminer @interloko took to social media and YouTube to report on findings in the game’s files, including details on six upcoming characters, five new announcers, and two fresh arenas.

MK 1 BIG datamine:

I found 6 DLC characters, 2 arenas and 5 new announcers and it's 100% konfirmed!!!https://t.co/G3nTP2QTVV — Interloko (@interloko) June 24, 2024

You can watch the video linked above at your own risk. While nothing is confirmed until NetherRealm Studios says it is, there is a high possibility that what interloko is saying is true.

Here are the rumored next six fighters: three from classic Mortal Kombat titles and three guest characters:

Cyrax

Sektor

Noob Saibot

Ghostface

Conan the Barbarian

T-1000

For those of us who have been on the internet a while, you might remember Ed Boon teased Ghostface before, though there were other possibilities, as well:

It will be interesting to see if NetherRealm Studios responds to this datamine. If it is real, though, those guest characters are awesome. Will Arnold voice Conan or will a soundalike be employed, as was the case for the T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11? Can Ghostface summon other Ghostfaces as Kameo fighters? Is it possible Peacemaker will say the T-1000 looks a lot like his dad?

I guess we will find out soon enough, when the first details of the Season 2 content for Mortal Kombat 1 are revealed. There’s no official word on when that announcement will happen, though the first DLC were announced during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the event’s next iteration right around the corner, on July 25, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S|X.

