Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Astro and friends playing games in Astro's Playroom
Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment
Category:
News
Video Games

Days Gone Director Upset Astro Bot Has Reduced His Character to a ‘Cartoon Schill’

Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 09:07 pm

Of any criticism hurled at Astro Bot, I don’t think anyone expected a game dev to get upset by one of their characters included in the game as a celebratory cameo referencing PlayStation’s history. But here we are. The creative director for Days Gone, John Garvin, is upset that the game’s lead character, Deacon (Deek) St. John, can be found in Astro Bot.

Recommended Videos

Taking to X, Garvin boldly tweeted, “Kinda sad Deek has been reduced to promoting other games.” The remark served as a snide rebuke against his former place of work, Bend Studio, which first posted a celebratory tweet congratulating the launch of Astro Bot and included a painted image of Astro’s Deacon bot sitting on the beach.

As one might expect, Garvin’s sentiment hasn’t sat well with most folks, the majority of whom have chimed in to point out that Astro Bot’s use of the Days Gone character is more of an honorable commemoration, actually. But Garvin only doubles down, writing, “Haha, I see my character reduced to a cartoon schill promoting some small game and I’m being harsh?” He then went on a somewhat lengthy series of attacks against a particular X user, seemingly expressing his belief that the character he spent years of his life working on has been exploited.

It’s an odd take, to say the least, especially considering Astro Bot is no small game by any metric. But then again, this isn’t the first time Garvin has been lambasted for having a bad take. Bend Studio had to previously speak out and distance themselves from the game director’s comments, particularly regarding a now-deleted tweet of his in which he blamed “woke reviewers” for Days Gone’s less-than-stellar critical reception. Garvin later revealed in an interview with VGC that he was fired from the studio for his “disruptive personality.”

On the flip side, Astro Bot has released to nothing but overwhelming praise, both critically and by fans, as it currently sits at a 94 Metascore and 9.5 User Score on Metacritic. It’s quite an upbeat turn for Sony after its disastrous Concord launch. And I myself can say it’s one of the best games released in the past few years! If you want to experience the joy of discovery for yourself, you can find Deacon and many, many more iconic characters in the fun “little” platformer as it looks back on and celebrates PlayStation’s rich history.

Post Tag:
astro bot
Days Gone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
Seth is the weekend editor at the Escapist and joined the site in February 2024. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his on other gaming sites, such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer. He covers Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and more for The Escapist.
twitter