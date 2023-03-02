Dead by Daylight Movie in the Works from Blumhouse & Atomic Monster

Behaviour Interactive is teaming up with Atomic Monster and Blumhouse to bring its multiplayer horror hit, Dead by Daylight, to the movie world. The companies announced the collaboration today, officially adding the film to a long list of video game-to-movie adaptations in the works. Dead by Daylight is known for its infamous roster of original horror characters. Although the title also features a number of crossover characters from other pop-culture franchises – such as Silent Hill, Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and Halloween – a Dead by Daylight movie is the perfect opportunity to see some of those original villains make the jump to the big screen.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with (Blumhouse founder) Jason Blum and (Atomic Monster founder) James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe,” Behaviour executive vice president Stephen Mulrooney said in a statement. “At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight’s killer entrance onto the big screen.”

Atomic Monster, Blumhouse, and Behaviour are currently searching for a director and a screenwriter to help bring the Dead by Daylight movie to life. Wan, Blum, and Mulrooney will all serve as producers for the film. Joining to executive produce are Behaviour’s Rémi Racine, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder.

“We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” Blum added. “We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

Dead by Daylight released on PC in 2016 and has come to consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox in the years since. As a live-service title, Behaviour has continued to update its player base with new features through the last seven years, and with a Dead by Daylight movie on the way, that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.