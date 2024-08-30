Deadlock Aug 29 Patch Notes: All Buffs, Nerfs, and Changes

Valve’s hero shooter Deadlock is here, and as players finally have the chance to try it out there are plenty of changes on the way to optimize gameplay. The biggest update yet has landed on Aug. 29, and here are the complete patch notes detailing all changes.

Deadlock Aug. 29 Full Patch Notes

Valve’s Aug. 29 update to Deadlock has included a lot, and many of them are major changes to the game. Balancing changes to heroes have hit, new weapon items are joining the game. A new spirit item and wall jump is now available for any hero.

All of these changes were revealed in a post to the Deadlock Forums by Valve Developer Yoshi, and for those who don’t have access to the forum, here’s a look at everything that has changed in the game.

Hero Changes

Abrams

Infernal Resilience Regeneration Time increased from 16s to 18s (this is a nerf)

Now does pull ups on the zipline once again (this is a buff)

Fixed Shoulder Charge sometimes stunning enemies on stairs

Fixed Seismic Impact sometimes not going to the area selected

Bebop

Gun range increased from 30m to 32m

Hook now only targets enemies when used by default. If you use with alt cast (middle mouse) it will be ally only mode.

Hyper Beam can now be canceled by using Parry

Dynamo

Rejuvenating Aurora can now be canceled by using Parry

Fixed Kinetic Pulse not traveling properly when cast near corners

Gun damage reduced from 15 to 13

Singularity cast time increased from 0.1 to 0.2

Singularity range reduced from 9m to 8m

Grey Talon

Charged Shot collision size reduced by 8%

Charged Shot base damage reduced from 105 to 100

Charged Shot T2 reduced from +70 to +65

Fire Rate now scales with Spirit (0.25)

Can now use multiple air dashes while using Rain of Fire

Immobilizing Trap root duration reduced from 2s to 1.25s

Immobilizing Trap now applies a 50% movement slow for 1 seconds after the root

Immobilizing Trap T2 changed from +1s Root to +2s Slow

Haze

Base bullet damage increased from 5.3 to 5.6

Sleep Dagger impact damage happens immediately, rather than after the brief drowsy period

Sleep Dagger drowsy period before sleep kicks in increased from 0.25 to 0.35

Sleep Dagger cooldown reduced from 27s to 25s

Smoke Bomb radius reduced from 20m to 18m

Fixation T2 max stacks increased from +30 to +40

Bullet Dance now provides +2 Weapon Damage in the base ability (similar to the T1)

Infernus

Reduced vertical reach on Flame Dash dps

Flame Dash speed is now affected by slows

Flame Dash trail now gets wider with Ability Range bonus

Flame Dash T1 duration reduced from 7s to 6s

Catalyst Damage Amplification reduced from 30% to 25%

Catalyst T3 Damage Amplification increased from +10% to +15%

Catalyst T2 reduced from +20% Lifesteal to +15%

Ivy

Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.55 to 0.5

Health growth per boon reduced from +41 to +35

Watcher’s Covenant T2 reduced from +3 m/s to +2

Air Drop no longer silences allies

Air Drop now causes allies to deal 50% less damage while being carried

Air Drop movement adjusted to be a little less frantic

Fixed Air Drop bomb disappearing if you cancel your ultimate after dropping it but before it lands

Air Drop self cast cast time increased from 1s to 2s

Air Drop max move speed reduced from 20 to 18

During Air Drop flight you can pitch up and down with Dash/Crouch buttons

Fixed getting stuck under bridges and in buildings while Air Drop flying

Kelvin

Bullet radius increased from 5 to 6

Base health growth per boon increased from +45 to +50

Arctic Beam max slow increased from 60% to 80%

Arctic Beam now affects soul orbs (secures/denies them)

Arctic Beam T3 range reduced from 15m to 13m

Fixed Ice Path jitter

Frost Grenade T2 Heal increased from 135 to 145

Lash

Improved firing arm position to be a little bit more out of the way from the reticle

Grapple no longer gives a stamina charge on use

Paradox

Fixed Paradoxical Swap still going through even if Paradox dies during it

Pocket

Barrage amp reduced from 8% to 7% per stack

Fixed Barrage amp visual not showing properly

Seven

Static Charge radius increased from 5m to 6m

Static Charge T2 radius increased from +7m to +8m

Storm Cloud spirit power scaling reduced from 1.1 to 0.8

Storm Cloud time to reach maximum radius reduced from 6s to 3s

Storm Cloud Now provides +20% Bullet Resistance in the base ability

Shiv

Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.5 to 0.4

Gun falloff range reduced by 10%

Health growth per boon reduced from +41 to +35

Slice and Dice T2 reduced from +100 to +85

Slice and Dice T3 now considers creeps for only half value

Bloodletting deferred damage reduced from 35% to 30%

The targeting UI for Shiv’s Killing Blow is now more clear about when the target will be killed

Vindicta

Stake duration reduced from 2.25s to 2s

Crow Familiar Spirit Power duration scaling reduced from 0.05 to 0.04

Fixed left clicks sometimes deselecting the ability when charges aren’t ready

Viscous

Primary Fire redesigned to make it more usable and have improved damage and scaling

Now has an Alt Fire that has limited range, but deals AOE damage that cannot headshot

Splatter Spirit Scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.5

Splatter Damage on 2nd and 3rd hit increased from 66% and 33% to 70% and 50%

Puddle Punch damage increased from 100% to 110% of Light Melee

Puddle Punch T2 is now +50 damage and +20% movement slow (was -10s cooldown)

Puddle Punch T3 is now -12s cooldown (was +80 damage and +20% movement slow)

Puddle Punch: delay before punch increased from 0.25s to 0.35s

Goo Ball Spirit Scaling increased from 1.05 to 1.3

Goo Ball acceleration increased

Goo Ball base turn radius and turn radius after bouncing has been increased

Fixed a bug where Goo Ball would have the direction and trail particle stuck on

Warden

Base movement speed reduced from 6.5 to 6

Fire Rate scaling with spirit reduced from 0.375 Fire Rate per Spirit to 0.3

Yamato

Power Slash max damage time requirement reduced from 1.5s to 1.4s

Power Slash collision radius reduced by 8%

Crimson Slash radius increased from 12m to 13m

Fixed being able to die during Shadow Transformation if hit by Grey Talon’s Owl

Fixed some cases where Flying Strike could get into a stuck state

Fixed some cases where Crimson Slash would appear to be cast when it wasn’t

General Game Changes

Added a new Profile page that displays a breakdown of recent matches and all-time player and hero statistics (Note: the newly added stats ‘Souls Collected’ and ‘Healing’ are starting at 0 for all players)

Added Report button to ESC menu player list to allow reporting of teammates in-game

Improved visibility of report button on post-game screen

You can now drag-and-drop items between categories in Builds

Added search to the Public Builds list, you can search by keyword within build names

Newly published hero builds now store the language of the build

Added ‘Show All Languages’ checkbox in Public Builds list, can be unchecked to only see builds in your language

Fixed issue with builds list not updating when changing between heroes in sandbox

Added localization support for German, Polish, and Korean.

Matchmaking window is now open 1 hour earlier on weekdays and weekends

Players can only pause once per game

A team can only pause at most 3 times in total amongst all the players

The game application now flashes when the game is unpaused

Various client and server performance improvements

Added streamer setting to the options panel. Causes player names in the game UI panels to be hidden.

Added a Melee Trainer bot in the ‘gym’ area of hero sandbox

Added new “Game out of Date” status message at the top of the hud, so you can quickly know when there is an update rather than finding out at queue time

Added a checkbox on the post game survey to make it not show again in the future

Items now show their spirit power impact when using alt

Fixed profile match history not remembering the history page you were on

Added Heal Amp and Debuff Resist to the Vitality stats in the shop

Hero details on the dashboard now show spirit information with alt, rather than requiring you to be in-game (this was added in a hotfix patch recently)

The game will now prevent any quick ability upgrades for 2 seconds after death, to help prevent against accidental upgrades

Can now reliably spectate a friend’s game via the Friendlist

Miscellaneous fixes to friends and party menus

Added unavailable state to Zipline UI when zipline is on damage cooldown

Spectating controls now use Left/Right mouse buttons to switch between players on a team and space to switch teams. This now works with free cursor mode, and you can still click on portraits/minimap to spectate individual heroes.

Added new respawn countdown music 5 seconds before respawn

Added alternate shop music which plays in the neutral shop

Spectator count is now shown in-game

Player names are now shown to spectators

Added object motion blur

Optimized performance of distance field ambient occlusion

Fixed selling an item not removing charges correctly. Now you can’t buy Extra Charge and immediately sell it and keep that readied charge.

Fixed some tooltips not showing golden statue bonuses if it wasn’t the direct stat (i.e. you got fire rate but bullets per second didn’t show the golden statue)

Fixed Sharpshooter showing up in stats for bullet velocity even though it doesn’t increase your bullet velocity

Fixed a bug that caused items in the build page to not be dimmed when the shop was out of range

Fixed bug with Lash not hearing his own Ground Strike impact explosion sound

Added new effects for Withering Whip

Updated Ethereal Shift effects

Fixed the disarmed spinner not showing up on your crosshair when you get disarmed

Fixed parts of Shiv’s coat being considered a headshot

Build list will now refresh if you change heroes in the sandbox

Fixed Zipline speed from Base Guardian killing and Zip booster ability not stacking properly

Fixed Base Guardian boost not properly doing its ramp up and instead instantly being fast

Added custom effects for Abram’s Seismic Impact T3 buff

Fixed a bug where someone could be holding down M1 and still be attacking when the magic carpet arrives

Updated Lash Grapple cast sound

Added Decay impact sound

Removed wind and city ambient looping sounds

Volume and playback tweaks to one shot ambient sounds

Removed vent sounds in places where vents had been removed

Fixed some spectator music bugs

Updated negative feedback sound for clarity

Added hit confirm audio functionality to Warden’s Alchemical Flask

Updated Majestic Leap sound

Updated bounce pad sound

Improved some Binding Word effects to be less noisy

Increased charged melee volume and falloff for victims

Reduced likelihood of irrelevant announcer and hero dialog lines playing during combat exchanges

Improved clarity of Dynamo Singularity sound for team and opponents

Updated Viscous primary fire sound

Soul jar return effect tinted red like minimap to make it more clear it’s the return location

Player’s low health screen effect more visible for longer if you’re below 20% of your max HP

Teleporter model and effect updated

Updated Alchemical Flask projectile effect

Fixed Bebop being able to sprint while his gun is spun up

Added new voice content for Seven and Lash

Added Shadow Weave cast and ambush sounds

Fixed bullets hitting the world immediately when looking sharply upward

Fixed Sinner’s Sacrifice not always correctly animating

Fixed an issue where some kill lines that were only intended for the killer were playing for the victim as well (killstreak taunts still play for everyone)

Some heroes can now comment on being alone in enemy territory, losing sight of an injured enemy, or leaving their teammates alone in a lane

Fixed a bunch of minor typos / grammar errors in various texts

Added ‘Express’ state to zipline indicators when speed had increased from defeating Enemy Base Guardians

More Gameplay Changes

Added wall jumping (does not consume stamina, requires input direction away from the wall, can be done once)

Moved a flex slot from “Set of enemy Base Guardians” to “All Enemy Lane Guardians”

Added ropes to some buildings to let you climb up (hold jump key to latch onto them). Can shoot while hanging on them.

A pair of teleporters has been added to the outer lanes at the midpoint (near the three red neutral creeps)

Four teleporters have changed locations

The upper floor teleporters have moved to the street level

The interior teleporters have moved to the Bodega building and the Theater

Teleporters are closed for the first 10 minutes (they look visually closed)

Guardians no longer give 1 AP

AP is now added to the following Soul levels: 3500, 5200, 8000, 9700

Parry cooldown reduced from 6s to 5s

Urn delivery sprint bonus increased from +2 to +3

The minimum range the player must be to attack a walker is increased from 30m to 32m

Golden Statues drop rate increased by 6%

Replaced some bounce pads with ropes if the purpose was to go straight up

Added two bounce pads next to sidelane walkers at cultural center and courthouse

Added bounce pad from the Amber Orange/Sapphire Blue Walker walkway to the low roofs toward the Walker.

Removed some rooftop zap volumes that damage players

Several buildings have been made taller to make their rooftops out of bounds

Several buildings have been made shorter to make them more accessible

A few of the buildings have new passageways at higher floors that are along the way to the rooftop

Breakable containers have been added to the new playable rooftops

Juke closets have replaced the previous location of the upper floor teleporters

The half of the underground tunnel towards the outer lanes has been made wider

Tunnel walls now have the color of the lane that the exit is closest to

Removed the archway leading to the underground shop

Placed temporary signage for interior buildings and storefronts for future reference

Two upper floor juke spots have been converted to passages through buildings

Added a new upper floor juke spot to each side

Stairwell from Amber Orange/Sapphire Blue Walker catwalk to the courtyard now less cramped

Lowered the statue pedestals in the inner lanes outside of Mid

Weapon Item Changes

Monster Rounds: Bullet Resist vs NPC increased from 30% to 35%

Hollow Point Rounds: Spirit Shield increased from +80 to +85

Restorative Shot: Heal from heroes increased from 30 to 35

High-Velocity Mag: Bullet Velocity reduced from +35% to +30% (now has an upgrade)

Active Reload: Lifesteal reduced from 30% to 22%

Active Reload: Buff duration reduced from 8s to 7s

Kinetic Dash: Active Fire Rate reduced from 30% to 25%

Long Range: Now grants +90 Bullet Shield

Melee Charge: Now grants +1 HP regen

Swift Striker: Now grants +10% Ammo

Titanic Magazine: Bullet Armor increased from 10% to 15%

Toxic Bullets: Heal Reduction increased from -55% to -65%

Toxic Bullets: Bleed damage reduced from 6% to 5%

Toxic Bullets: Now grants +100 Health

Intensifying Magazine: Now steadily ramps back down to 0% when you stop shooting rather than instantly emptying

Warp Stone: Active Bullet Resistance reduced from 40% to 30%

Sharpshooter: Now grants +175 Bullet Shield

Sharpshooter: No longer provides bonus headshot damage

Sharpshooter: Weapon damage increased from 60% to 70%

Burst Fire: Active duration increased from 3s to 4s

Escalating Resilience: Max Bullet Resist increased from 36% to 40%

Alchemical Fire: Cooldown reduced from 28s to 26s

Heroic Aura: Active duration increased from 5s to 6s

Added new T3 Weapon Item, Headhunter: Requires High-Velocity Mag. Grants +50% Bullet Velocity, +15% Weapon Damage and +150 Bullet Shield. Passive cooldown: Landing a headshot on heroes deals bonus +140 Damage, heals you for +8% Max HP and grants +2 m/s for 3 seconds. Cooldown: 6 seconds.

Siphon Bullets: Weapon Damage reduced from 40% to 28%

Frenzy: Ammo increased from +9 to +12

Lucky Shot: Proc chance increased from 30% to 35%

Ricochet: Bounce damage increased from 50% to 60%

Ricochet: Fixed not applying spirit bonus damage from Vindicta and Wraith abilities

Vitality Item Changes

Melee Lifesteal: Effectiveness vs non-heroes increased from 35% to 40%

Healing Rite: Cooldown reduced from 65s to 60s

Divine Barrier: No longer grants +7% Bullet Resist

Divine Barrier: No longer grants +1.5 Health Regen

Divine Barrier: Now grants +1 Sprint

Divine Barrier: Now grants +75 Health

Divine Barrier: Now grants +8% Ability Range

Combat Barrier: Now also grants +8% Fire Rate while active

Enchanter’s Barrer: Now also grants +8% Cooldown Reduction while active

Reactive Barrier: Duration reduced from 13s to 9s

Healing Booster: Now has also 15% Heal Reduction Resist (Leech no longer has it)

Healing Booster: No longer has +6% Bullet Resist

Superior Stamina: Air Jump/Dash Distance reduced from +40% to +30%

Metal Skin: Cooldown reduced from 25s to 22s

Rescue Beam: Channel duration reduced from 3s to 2.5s

Lifestrike: Effectiveness vs non-heroes increased from 35% to 40%

Fortitude: Damage taken duration threshold reduced from 12s to 11s

Veil Walker: Cooldown reduced from 18s to 17s

Majestic Leap: Cooldown reduced from 26s to 24s

Leech: No longer has 30% Heal Reduction Resist

Unstoppable: Can now be cast while channeling

Unstoppable: Cooldown reduced from 65s to 60s

Soul Rebirth: Cooldown reduction increased from +15% to +18%

Soul Rebirth: Now grants +12 Spirit

Soul Rebirth: Fixed being able to purchase globally during its brief respawn period

Soul Rebirth: Fixed the camera moving away from the player if you will respawn, rather than following the ragdoll

Colossus: Slow increased from 25% to 35%

Shadow Weave: Spirit Shield health increased from +200 to +300

Shadow Weave: Spot radius reduced from 20m to 18m

Phantom Strike: Cast range reduced from 30m to 25m

Spirit Item Changes

Ammo Scavenger: Health increased from +50 to +60

Extra Charge: Cooldown reduction increased from +8% to +10%

Spirit Strike: Debuff duration increased from 8s to 13s

Spirit Strike: Spirit Shield increased from +85 to +100

Extra Spirit: Health increased from +25 to +35



Withering Whip: No longer grants +20% Ammo

Withering Whip: Now grants +8% Fire Rate

Withering Whip: Fire Rate slow reduced from -40% to -30%

Withering Whip: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 25s

Quicksilver: No longer has +10% Reload Time

Suppressor: Health regen reduced from 3 to 2.5

Suppressor: Fire Rate reduction reduced from -30% to -25%

Improved Cooldown: Cooldown Reduction increased from 15% to 16%

Duration Extender: Health regen increased from 1.5 to 1.75

Slowing Hex: Projectile speed increased by 30%

Slowing Hex: Cooldown reduced from 27s to 25s

Rapid Recharge: Charge count reduced from +3 to +2

Rapid Recharge: Faster Time Between Charges increased from +40% to +55%

Rapid Recharge: Cooldown for charged abilities increased from +20% to +25%

Knockdown: Delay reduced from 3s to 2s

Knockdown: Stun reduced from 1.25s to 0.9s

Knockdown: Cast range increased from 35m to 45m

Silence Glyph: Duration reduced from 3.5s to 3s

Torment Pulse: Spirit damage scaling increased from 0.2 to 0.24

Surge of Power: Imbued Ability Spirit Power increased from +28 to +34

Superior Duration: Non-Imbued duration increased from +24% to +26%

Improved Spirit: Health Regen increased from 2 to 3

Improved Spirit: Health increased from +75 to +100

Improved Reach: Spirit Resist increased from +10% to +12%

Curse: Duration reduced from 3.5 to 3.25

Magic Carpet: You are now unslowable while on the Magic Carpet

Magic Carpet: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 30s

Magic Carpet: Barriers now last for 16s

Echo Shard: Now grants +8 Spirit Power

Escalating Exposure: Base Spirit Resist reduction increased from -12% to -15%

Refresher: Now grants +8% Bullet Resist

Boundless Spirit: Sprint reduced from +4 to +3

Boundless Spirit: Now grants +25% Weapon Damage

That’s all of the latest changes for Deadlock shared by Valve on Aug. 29. Since the game is still in early playtesting phases, expect that there will be a lot more changes coming over the next few weeks and months as things get closer to how they will be at launch.

Deadlock is available to play now with an invite from playtest members right now.

