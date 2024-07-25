Deadpool & Wolverine’s Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For Deadpool & Wolverine. When heading out to see a Marvel film in cinemas it has become predictable that there’s going to be something at the end of the show, and for Deadpool & Wolverine here’s what you need to know.

Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

Deadpool & Wolverine has just one post-credits scene but fortunately for the fans, it’s a fun one. Unlike other MCU post-credits scenes, this won’t be setting up any future films, instead, this provides further context for the movie and it is absolutely hilarious.

Before we get into exactly what goes down here’s your last warning, this will include spoilers so if you’d prefer to go in blind click away now.

What Happens in the Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credits Scene?

The single post-credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine shows Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) mouthing off about Cassandra Nova as he, Deadpool, and Wolverine are being transported to her compound as prisoners.

This is a callback to an earlier point in the film where Deadpool claims that Human Torch has been talking trash about the villainess, which at the time sounded like it was made up. Well, it wasn’t, Jonny has quite a vulgar mouth on him.

As you’ll see in the film these words are ultimately what leads to Johnny Storm’s death, and while at the time it seems unjustified, now we know that he might have deserved it.

That’s the only scene you’ve got to see after Deadpool & Wolverine, but when the credits roll it is still quite special. As the names roll you’ll see a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of every previous Fox Marvel movie. This plays like a love letter of sorts and is the perfect send-off to these characters, so make sure you stick around and enjoy the show.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to watch in theaters around the world now, so be sure to purchase your tickets and check out the best Marvel film in years.

