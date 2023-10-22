Did Electro Die in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Max Dillon, AKA Elector, was a major villain in Marvel’s Spider-Man, serving as a member of the Sinister Six. However, you may be wondering whether he’s in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and if he died, so here’s your answer.

Is Electro Dead in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Electro is among the various victims of Kraven the Hunter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though he was seemingly killed before the events of the game, as revealed during the game’s first Mary Jane Watson segment, in which players infiltrate the villain’s zoo base to save Curt Connors, AKA the Lizard. In that segment, players can find some of Electro’s gear, which Kraven has used to enhance his own weapon, and a recording of the hunter calling Dillon a waste of his time.

Just when and how Kraven killed Electro isn’t totally clear, and the reveal is one that it’s relatively easy to miss if you’re not thoroughly exploring during the segment. He’s also far from the only victim of Kraven’s, though I’m not going to spoil any of those names here. Needless to say, the villain population of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Universe is significantly smaller by the end of the game.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Electro debuted in 1964’s Amazing Spider-Man #6 and is one of the titular hero’s most enduring villains. He’s appeared in live-action on two occasions, in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he was played by Jamie Foxx. Electro also died in Amazing Spider-Man 2, making sequels particularly rough for the poor villain.

So yes, Electro is revealed as having died at some point around the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

