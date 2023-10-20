Who Is Cindy Moon in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, Answered

Warning: The following article on who Cindy Moon is in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 contains massive spoilers for the game.

If you’ve beaten Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then you’ve very likely seen the post-credits scene introducing Cindy Moon. A massively important character in the comics, here’s what you need to know about who Cindy Moon is in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Who Is Cindy Moon in the Post-Credits Scene of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

For context, Cindy and her father, Albert, appear at Rio Morales’ apartment for dinner with her, Miles Morales, and Hailey Cooper. Albert introduces his daughter, though we don’t get a clear look at her face.

Moon is a massively important character in the comics. Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Moon debuted in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #1 and a few issues later became the hero known as Silk. She was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, giving him his powers. As such, they have many of the same abilities, though there are a few twists, including the fact Silk has organic webbing.

Related: All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Video Game) Voice Actors & Cast List

Moon was eventually locked in a vault by a man named Ezekiel Sims to keep her away from The Inheritors, a group of vampire-like interdimensional beings with a desire to feed on those with those related to the Great Web, which connects all those with spider-based powers.

Silk is especially important to the Inheritors, as she’s a special being called a Spider-Totem. She’s specifically known as The Bride, and her death along with the other Spider-Totems essentially ensures the Inheritors victory, leading to the events of the Spider-Verse crossover. She also has a brief romantic relationship with Parker because of their connection as Spider-Totems.

Outside of that, Silk has had several solo series of her own and been an important and become one of the Marvel Universe’s most beloved heroes. At the time of writing, MGM+ and Amazon are working on a series with the character called Silk: Spider Society. She’s also appeared in a ton of different video games, including Marvel: Avengers Alliance and Marvel Future Fight.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out what you need to know about the New Game+ mode for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.