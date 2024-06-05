Dimension 20’s Next Season Looks To Be the Most Explosive Yet, and It’s Coming Soon

Hello and welcome to another exciting news story about Dimension 20. Brennan Lee Mulligan and his exceptionally talented friends are back once again, and this time they’re all being sucked into a VHS tape. That’s right, the next season of Dimension 20 has now been announced, and it looks truly absurd.

Recommended Videos

Never Stop Blowing Up looks to be a mix of classic ’80s action films and, quite possibly, Jumanji, and it has a truly mighty cast. Isabella Roland, Jacob Wysocki, Ify Nwadiwe, Ally Beardsley, Rekha Shankar, and Alex Song-Xia all join Brennan as they take what looks like an action-packed 10-episode adventure. Each of them will be playing two characters, one in the real world, and one in the world they’ve been sucked into.

We’re always excited to see Izzy and Brennan doing cool things on screen, but it’s also going to be great to see Jacob Wysocki getting his D20 feet wet as well. Wysocki has been getting more involved in recent Dropout episodes, and his brand of humor is incredibly funny, and should add a lot more chaos into the already chaotic mix. We’re also happy to see Alex Song-Xia return for the first time since their debut in Mentopolis.

That’s no shade to the other cast members at all, we’re just very excited in general. The best thing is that the trailer doesn’t just come with details on the cast and the themes, but also a release date. That’s right, the new series will be debuting on June 26, 2024. For the eagle-eyed and calendar-minded among you, you’ll realise that that’s a mere three weeks from the announcement of the new season. You’ll be able to watch the series on Dropout, and we’ll be right there with you.

Dimension 20 is available to watch on Dropout.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy