Category:
News

Dimension 20’s Next Season Looks To Be the Most Explosive Yet, and It’s Coming Soon

Be prepared for explosions, intense action, and probably a few jokes.
Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:43 pm

Hello and welcome to another exciting news story about Dimension 20. Brennan Lee Mulligan and his exceptionally talented friends are back once again, and this time they’re all being sucked into a VHS tape. That’s right, the next season of Dimension 20 has now been announced, and it looks truly absurd.

Recommended Videos

Never Stop Blowing Up looks to be a mix of classic ’80s action films and, quite possibly, Jumanji, and it has a truly mighty cast. Isabella Roland, Jacob Wysocki, Ify Nwadiwe, Ally Beardsley, Rekha Shankar, and Alex Song-Xia all join Brennan as they take what looks like an action-packed 10-episode adventure. Each of them will be playing two characters, one in the real world, and one in the world they’ve been sucked into.

We’re always excited to see Izzy and Brennan doing cool things on screen, but it’s also going to be great to see Jacob Wysocki getting his D20 feet wet as well. Wysocki has been getting more involved in recent Dropout episodes, and his brand of humor is incredibly funny, and should add a lot more chaos into the already chaotic mix. We’re also happy to see Alex Song-Xia return for the first time since their debut in Mentopolis.

That’s no shade to the other cast members at all, we’re just very excited in general. The best thing is that the trailer doesn’t just come with details on the cast and the themes, but also a release date. That’s right, the new series will be debuting on June 26, 2024. For the eagle-eyed and calendar-minded among you, you’ll realise that that’s a mere three weeks from the announcement of the new season. You’ll be able to watch the series on Dropout, and we’ll be right there with you.

Dimension 20 is available to watch on Dropout.

Post Tag:
Dimension 20
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Crunchyroll Sale Offering Massive Discounts on Some of Kodansha’s Best Manga
Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Category: News
News
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Crunchyroll Sale Offering Massive Discounts on Some of Kodansha’s Best Manga
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Zygarde Requires Trip On Foot From New York To Los Angeles To Gte To Max Level In Pokemon GO
pokemon go zygarde
pokemon go zygarde
pokemon go zygarde
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Zygarde Requires Trip On Foot From New York To Los Angeles To Gte To Max Level In Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Fans Flee Internet Following 3-Hour Gameplay Preview
Elden Ring DLC
Elden Ring DLC
Elden Ring DLC
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Elden Ring Fans Flee Internet Following 3-Hour Gameplay Preview
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Crunchyroll Sale Offering Massive Discounts on Some of Kodansha’s Best Manga
Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Category: News
News
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Crunchyroll Sale Offering Massive Discounts on Some of Kodansha’s Best Manga
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Zygarde Requires Trip On Foot From New York To Los Angeles To Gte To Max Level In Pokemon GO
pokemon go zygarde
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Zygarde Requires Trip On Foot From New York To Los Angeles To Gte To Max Level In Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Fans Flee Internet Following 3-Hour Gameplay Preview
Elden Ring DLC
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Elden Ring Fans Flee Internet Following 3-Hour Gameplay Preview
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 5, 2024
Author
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.