Disney+ Just Got Scary with More Halloween Movies to Stream Right Now in October 2024

You might not know it, but Disney+ is the perfect streaming service to get you in the Halloween spirit. Disney+ offers several spooky-themed movies, including the classic and one of my favorites, Hocus Pocus, that everyone knows and loves. But it’s not just that, they even offer horror films that will leave you shaking in your boots. The Escapist has got you covered with a list of every horror film on the streamer!

Horror Films on Disney+

28 Weeks Later

Alien

Black Swan

Clock

Dark Water

Devil’s Due

The Empty Man

Fresh

Fright Night

The Fly

Grimcutty

The Hills Have Eyes

Jagged Mind

The Menu

Matriarch

No One Will Save You

Predator

Ready or Not

Signs

Stoker

The Night House

The Omen

The Omen II

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Sixth Sense

Underwater

What Lies Beneath

The Woman in Black

Halloween Movies on Disney+

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie

Girl Vs. Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II

Halloweentown High

The Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Into the Woods

Monsters Inc.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Return to Oz

Return to Halloweentown

Toy Story of Terror

Twitches

The Watcher of the Woods

Under Wraps

Under Wraps 2

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S

New Releases in October

It’s a Wonderful Knife (October 1)

M. Night Shyamalan Collection (October 1)

The Simpsons TREEHOUSE OF HORROR (October 1)

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (October 2)

Hold Your Breath (October 3)

Shortsober (October 4)

Spookiz: The Movie (October 4)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Halloween Special Episodes (October 4)

Solar Opposites Halloween Special Episode (October 7)

Big City Greens Season 4 Halloween Special Episodes (October 9)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Special (October 9)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes (October 9)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (October 11)

Mr. Crocket (October 11)

Family Guy Halloween Special Episode (October 14)

FX’s American Horror Stories (October 15)

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House Halloween Special (October 16)

Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Special (October 16)

Me & Mickey Season 3 Halloween Special Episode (October 16)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes (October 16)

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2 (October 17)

Late Night with the Devil (2023) (October 19)

Carved (2024) (October 21)

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Premiere (October 22)

Primos Halloween Special Episodes (October 23)

SuperKitties Season 2 Halloween Episodes (October 23)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30)

