Does House Flipper 2 Have a Story Mode? – Explained

If you’re eager to jump into House Flipper 2 but want to find out if any story missions will either teach you how the game works or offer special challenges, you’ve come to the right spot. Let’s dive right in and find out.

Is There A Story Mode in House Flipper 2?

If you’re scared of your first couple of flips, there’s no need to fret — there is, technically, a story mode available in House Flipper 2. While it offers the basics of what you’ll need to learn to become the best Flipper around, you’ll also get some interesting tidbits of information about the playable character. It’s not the most in-depth story you’ve ever encountered, but it’s cute and cozy — much like House Flipper 2 is. You’ll learn the basics and find out more about your clientele, all while finding out what makes the game as special as it is.

You’ll also find that it’s one of the easiest ways to unlock extra equipment to start Flipping your own homes once you’ve progressed far enough into the story. Don’t worry; it’s not going to take you 50+ hours to reach this point — you’ll unlock all of your tools within the first couple of hours. The Story Mode just serves as a tutorial of sorts to finally get you in your groove and ready to start making plenty of cash.

While the story hasn’t changed for the console release compared to the original PC release, fans who weren’t able to jump into the game right away will have a fair bit of content to look forward to. Thankfully, the game runs great on your console of choice, so don’t hesitate to grab it on a new system if you’d prefer to do some couch flipping.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

