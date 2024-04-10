Category:
Guides
Video Games

Does House Flipper 2 Have a Story Mode? – Explained

Is it time to embark on the Quest of the House Flipper?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:38 pm
A beach house in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

If you’re eager to jump into House Flipper 2 but want to find out if any story missions will either teach you how the game works or offer special challenges, you’ve come to the right spot. Let’s dive right in and find out.

Recommended Videos

Is There A Story Mode in House Flipper 2?

A home in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

If you’re scared of your first couple of flips, there’s no need to fret — there is, technically, a story mode available in House Flipper 2. While it offers the basics of what you’ll need to learn to become the best Flipper around, you’ll also get some interesting tidbits of information about the playable character. It’s not the most in-depth story you’ve ever encountered, but it’s cute and cozy — much like House Flipper 2 is. You’ll learn the basics and find out more about your clientele, all while finding out what makes the game as special as it is.

Related: How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2

You’ll also find that it’s one of the easiest ways to unlock extra equipment to start Flipping your own homes once you’ve progressed far enough into the story. Don’t worry; it’s not going to take you 50+ hours to reach this point — you’ll unlock all of your tools within the first couple of hours. The Story Mode just serves as a tutorial of sorts to finally get you in your groove and ready to start making plenty of cash.

While the story hasn’t changed for the console release compared to the original PC release, fans who weren’t able to jump into the game right away will have a fair bit of content to look forward to. Thankfully, the game runs great on your console of choice, so don’t hesitate to grab it on a new system if you’d prefer to do some couch flipping.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
House Flipper 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Screenshot from Pokemon Horizons featuring an excited Liko and Sprigatito
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Does House Flipper 2 Have Graphics Options on Consoles? – Answered
A filthy interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does House Flipper 2 Have Graphics Options on Consoles? – Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them
Image of the Pokemon GO Logo with various evolution items around it
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Screenshot from Pokemon Horizons featuring an excited Liko and Sprigatito
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Does House Flipper 2 Have Graphics Options on Consoles? – Answered
A filthy interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does House Flipper 2 Have Graphics Options on Consoles? – Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them
Image of the Pokemon GO Logo with various evolution items around it
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.