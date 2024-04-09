How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2

After jumping straight from House Flipper into House Flipper 2, I was already missing my maxed-out equipment from the previous game. If you’re hoping to upgrade your gear quickly, let’s find out how to make that happen.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Better Equipment in House Flipper 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Upgrading your equipment becomes available as you unlock Perks, which can also provide benefits to your speed. The easiest way to unlock better equipment is to complete tasks — and do them well. The more trash you pick up, for example, the bigger the bag will become.

Related: When Does House Flipper 2 Come Out On Xbox & PlayStation? Release Date Explained

The same goes for all other tasks, like painting — the more you paint, the better your roller will become. I was happy to see that Perks unlocked rather quickly, especially as I progressed through the story mode. While House Flipper 2 may feel bad at first, especially if you’re coming from the original game into your new abode, you’ll find that you’ll quickly unlock all of the necessary equipment to become a world-class Flipper.

It’s not just one type of equipment that can be upgraded here, either — you’ll unlock incremental steps to make everything much easier. As mentioned above, the painting perks and equipment will unlock larger paint buckets and an enhanced roller to coat walls much faster and more efficiently. You’ll be rolling in the dough before you even realize that it’s time to pack up and leave the build you’re working on.

While it’s unclear currently if your upgraded equipment will be available to use in the upcoming multiplayer mode, it would be fantastic if you didn’t need to start from scratch once again. We’ll just need to wait and see what comes when this feature is available for everyone.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC and will be released on April 10, 2024, for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more