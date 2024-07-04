Does House of Villains Season 2 Have a Release Window?

House of Villains is back for a second season, with more reality TV ‘stars’, who are either known for their shady behaviour or who audiences love to hate. But just what is the House of Villains Season 2 release date? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Here’s When House of Villains Season 2 Airs

House of Villains Season 2 was confirmed back in March and is set to air in the fall of 2024. That means the first episode could air anywhere from late September up until just before Christmas. So far, E! hasn’t provided a more solid date than that, though I suspect it’ll arrive right at the beginning of fall. E! probably won’t want the show’s 10-episode run to go into the New Year.

But whenever it airs, you can be sure of more ridiculous and sometimes humiliating tasks. That means you don’t have to root for one particular villain, you can take joy in watching them get their comeuppance.

Take Season 1’s finale, for example. The remaining contestants were challenged to order from a rather unique menu which included Lamb’s Brain Pie and Bull’s Testicles. Yummy. Sadly, they had some degree of choice, but you can expect Season 2’s finale to be as shocking, if not more so.

I’d expect E! to share the final release date over the next couple of months, and for more trailers to drop (we’ve only had one so far). The previous season started on October 12th 2024 and finished on December 21st. In the meantime, it’s worth binging or re-watching the first season, for a taste of what you can expect in Season 2.

So the answer to what is the House of Villains Season 2 release date is that it’s not been revealed yet, all we have so far is a general release window of fall 2024. But E! should deliver the full release date over the next couple of months.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy