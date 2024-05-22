Characters from Wuthering Waves together.
Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support? – PC & Mobile

Find out if this new gacha game has controller support.
If you’ve been paying attention to Wuthering Waves, it’s easy to understand why we’d want gamepad and controller support for it. Will the game launch with this feature, or will we need to play on a touchscreen?

Will Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support on Mobile & PC?

Video by Wuthering Waves on YouTube

It has been confirmed via a Special Broadcast Program that went live on March 29, 2024, that controller support is confirmed for Wuthering Waves. In the video linked above, video presenter Mr. Dong mentions that they have been making progress on Gamepad support for all platforms, and with a confirmed PlayStation release in the future, it makes sense to have complete controller support.

Android users should hopefully be included this time around, as games like Genshin Impact do not have official controller support on the platform. While gamepad or controller support for Wuthering Waves has not been officially confirmed to be ready by release, we can only assume and hope that it is available from day one.

Similar games, such as Solo Leveling: Arise, launched on day one with controller support for both PC and mobile platforms, so we can only hope that Wuthering Waves will have the same kind of treatment. It would be fantastic to jump directly into this world with a controller in hand, no matter the device we’re playing on.

It’s going to be hard choosing between Genshin Impact, Solo Leveling: Arise, and Wuthering Waves, but the vibe that this brings to the table may be enough to convert me over to the dark side. Find out why we think Wuthering Waves is a legitimate competitor to one of the biggest and most successful games on the market and why it should be on your radar.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

