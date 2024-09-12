Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Confirms GT Characters in New Great Trailer

The wait is over, as Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero brought something that fans had long anticipated: the official introduction of Dragon Ball GT characters. Being saved for last, the whole saga was rumored to be only available as DLC but is, fortunately, marking its presence felt in the base game.

First teased yesterday through their official social media, the official Dragon Ball Games account on X (formerly Twitter) dubbed it as a “Great Trailer,” capitalizing both words as a huge giveaway of what we could be expecting. And they once again delivered by introducing some of the most beloved characters from the franchise. You guessed it; it’s another form for Goku and Vegeta!

The trailer displays Goku in his GT design, featuring both his infant form and the almighty Super Saiyan 4, finally debuting in Sparking Zero. Vegeta has also reached this new transformation, but his SS4 form is likely just a sole character without a base form, just like he was in Tenkaichi 3. Sorry, mustache Vegeta fans. And, of course, both will also be able to fuse into the all-powerful and feared Gogeta SS4, once again ready to break the game with his sheer cockiness.

But the game’s not only made of Gokus and Vegetas. We also have new heroes from GT joining the fight such as Pan and Uub (also with his Majuub form, of course). Classic villains are also present, namely Super Baby and Omega Shenron, complete with all of their transformations. However, Super 17 is nowhere to be seen. It’s unclear if he’s being left out of the trailer on purpose to be revealed at a later date or if he’s totally absent. We already have two different Android 17 forms in the game, but this one’s probably the most unique of them, and not having him would be a huge loss.

With this, the GT roster for Sparking Zero is now in a very close state to the Budokai Tenkaichi 3 one. More characters could be unveiled later for the base game, with others also being potentially added via DLC packs in the future. But having the essential ones already available in the base game is a huge refresher. This game can’t come any sooner.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero releases on October 11.

