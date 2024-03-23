Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Are Already Creating Workarounds for Frustrating Save System

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an excellent RPG, but it’s not kind to players who like save scumming, having multiple main characters, or traditional save systems. It’s me, I’m the player, but I’m definitely not the only one who thinks it’s annoying. In fact, some are taking matters into their own hands.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Annoying Save System Sends Players Searching for Alternatives

Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes something as simple as starting a new game a tedious process, requiring you to delete your save on console or PC in order to start over. You don’t have a lot of control over your in-game saves either, as you can only access your latest manual save or inn save when loading back into your adventure. This has left a good amount of the playerbase baffled that they can’t reload at their last camp. Others, unfortunately, have experienced bugs in the middle of an autosave, forcing them to load an hours-old inn save. And poof, your progress has disappeared.

It’s annoying, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Capcom’s game after all, and some might argue that a single save system is integral to the RPG’s experience. However, some players, like Reddit user TopSecretLlama are looking to create workarounds for PC players. To combat the lack of save support, this user created a program for DD2 players to start a new game, switch between multiple characters, and view saves easily. However, some users pointed out that this could conflict with the game’s anti-piracy software, Denuvo, as players are rumored to be banned just by deleting a save to restart the game.

Players might not need to create their own workarounds for much longer, though. In a Steam news post, Capcom stated, “We are looking at adding a feature to the Steam version of the game that will allow players that are already playing to restart the game.” No further details have been released regarding a timeline for the update or other potential save features the team will add. At the very least, we know it’s on their radar.

Dragon's Dogma 2 has more challenges than frustrating save management, though.