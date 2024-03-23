Category:
News
Video Games

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Are Already Creating Workarounds for Frustrating Save System

Image of Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne
|
Published: Mar 23, 2024 02:10 pm
Player character looking exasperated while holding daggers
Screenshot by The Escapist

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an excellent RPG, but it’s not kind to players who like save scumming, having multiple main characters, or traditional save systems. It’s me, I’m the player, but I’m definitely not the only one who thinks it’s annoying. In fact, some are taking matters into their own hands.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Annoying Save System Sends Players Searching for Alternatives

Player character standing in front of an innkeeper
Screenshot by The Escapist

Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes something as simple as starting a new game a tedious process, requiring you to delete your save on console or PC in order to start over. You don’t have a lot of control over your in-game saves either, as you can only access your latest manual save or inn save when loading back into your adventure. This has left a good amount of the playerbase baffled that they can’t reload at their last camp. Others, unfortunately, have experienced bugs in the middle of an autosave, forcing them to load an hours-old inn save. And poof, your progress has disappeared.

Dragons Dogma 2 Save Manager – Create a New Game, Multiple Saves, Multiple Character Profiles, and Back up your saves
byu/TopSecretLlama inDragonsDogma

It’s annoying, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Capcom’s game after all, and some might argue that a single save system is integral to the RPG’s experience. However, some players, like Reddit user TopSecretLlama are looking to create workarounds for PC players. To combat the lack of save support, this user created a program for DD2 players to start a new game, switch between multiple characters, and view saves easily. However, some users pointed out that this could conflict with the game’s anti-piracy software, Denuvo, as players are rumored to be banned just by deleting a save to restart the game.

Players might not need to create their own workarounds for much longer, though. In a Steam news post, Capcom stated, “We are looking at adding a feature to the Steam version of the game that will allow players that are already playing to restart the game.” No further details have been released regarding a timeline for the update or other potential save features the team will add. At the very least, we know it’s on their radar.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has more challenges than frustrating save management, though. If you’re looking for tips, we have guides on whether you should give Sven money for the Ornate Box and what age does in the game.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
related content
Read Article Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses
Primal Groudon
Category: News
News
Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t
The Doctor and Ruby stand on a cliff looking at some dinosaurs in Doctor Who.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models
pokemon go character models
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses
Primal Groudon
Category: News
News
Best Primal Groudon Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t
The Doctor and Ruby stand on a cliff looking at some dinosaurs in Doctor Who.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s First Season of Doctor Who Is Playful – Until It Isn’t
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models
pokemon go character models
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Author
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog. Alyssa's previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.