Should You Give the Boy 1,000 G for the Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Over the course of your journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll run into plenty of colorful NPCs and even end up doing a side quest or two for them. If you’re wondering whether you should give Sven money for the Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Give the Boy Money to Buy the Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Simply put, if you want to get more backstory and lore about the world and characters of Dragon’s Dogma 2, then yes, give the money to the boy so he can buy the Ornate Box. This quest takes a few days to complete as well, but you’ll be rewarded with a few other goodies.

Aside from getting your 1,000 G back over time and learning his identity and role in the story, you’ll also get items like a new outfit as well as gems that can be sold. If this is your first playthrough, I’d wholeheartedly recommend giving him the money. If you choose not to help him avoid Norman when you first encounter him at Vernworth, you won’t see him again, so think through it before making your decision.

How to Get the Ornate Box

There are two ways of getting the Ornate Box for Sven: the first is by giving him 1,000 G to buy it himself. The second is to buy it yourself and give him the Box, and I’d recommend doing this if you happened to complete the quest in Melve with Auriol’s granddaughter and the Fruit Roborant.

If you did the Fruit Roborant quest, you’ll get a 20% discount on everything in Auriol’s store, allowing you to buy the Ornate Box for 800 G instead.

All Rewards for Completing The Ornate Box

After giving him the money, return to the fountain square in Vernworth after a few in-game days have passed. The boy will reveal that his name is Sven and he’s actually the son of the Queen Regent. You’ll need to meet him a total of three times, and you’ll get a few goodies by the end of the questline.

Here’s what you get for each visit:

First Visit: Jasper

Second Visit: Ring of Accrual

Third Visit: Ferrystone

In addition to the rewards listed above, you’ll also get 4,000 G, as well as the Courtly Breeches and Courtly Tunic, which is what you’ll need for the masquerade ball and coronation quests, though you can also get them for free by visiting the Comptroller’s Home.

Do note that you need to wait two or three in-game days in-between each visit to get Sven to show up at the fountain square, near the beggar.

Each time you visit him, Sven will share more about himself and how he’s unhappy with how the Queen Regent is doing things at the palace. This serves as good foreshadowing for the role he’ll play later on in the story, and also gives you an idea of what the political climate is like in Vernworth.

One final thing to note is that you need to complete The Ornate Box before completing the Feast of Deception main quest that you get from Brant. Starting and completing Feast of Deception will cause The Ornate Box to get canceled out, and you’ll no longer be able to talk to Sven outside of the palace.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should give the boy money for the Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2.