Dune: Awakening Will Let You Drink Blood, Reveals Release Window

Dune: Awakening looks to be one of the most promising MMOs of all time, placing players directly on the sands of Arrakis while offering a plethora of… interesting ideas. Thanks to Gamescom, we’ve learned more information about this upcoming title in the Dune universe, and one feature caught my eye in particular.

Image via Gamescom

One specific feature caught my ears at the right time, so I needed to swing around just to make sure that I heard that right, and I actually did. An item called the Blood Purifier can be used to turn the harvested blood of your enemies into drinkable water, and that’s not even the wildest thing that was shown today. Joinable factions, small scale wars, player intractability, classes and more were showcased, and Dune: Awakening continues to look more phenomenal than ever before.

While there is likely still even more to be revealed before its release, Dune: Awakening is slowly becoming one of my most anticipated games. Every time it’s shown off, it looks more and more promising, and with the promise of being able to pledge your alliance to your favorite House while drinking the actual blood of your enemies, this one looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.

Beyond all of the new features shown off during Gamescom, we also finally got an idea of when we’ll be able to jump into the world of Dune: Awakening, with a PC release set to embark into the world unknown in Early 2025. While there is still a chance that this could be moved once again, I’m already eager to upgrade my PC a bit more to experience Arrakis in its full glory.

