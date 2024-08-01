What Is Dune: Prophecy? The HBO Dune Prequel Series Explained

While HBO’s Dune: Prophecy marketing campaign continues to ramp up, plenty of sci-fi fans still aren’t sure what to make of the series. So what is Dune: Prophecy? Is it based on Frank Herbert’s books, and how is it connected to the HBO show Dune: The Sisterhood?

Recommended Videos

What Is Dune: Prophecy About?

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series set millennia before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. It’s effectively a Bene Gesserit origin story, told from the Harkonnen point-of-view. Check out HBO’s official log-line for the series below:

“From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Which Book Is Dune: Prophecy Based On?

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, which is not one of author Frank Herbert’s six novels. Instead, Sisterhood of Dune is part of the 17-tome sequel and prequel series penned by Herbert’s son, Brian, and scribe Kevin J. Anderson. Like Dune: Prophecy, it charts the Bene Gesserit’s early days as well as the rise of several other key organizations (including the Mentats and Spacing Guild). HBO’s official Dune: Prophecy synopsis suggests the show will only loosely follow its source material’s narrative, though. Aside from Sisterhood of Dune, Dune: Prophecy will likely reference backstory related in the appendices of Herbert’s original Dune novel as well.

Related: Denis Villeneuve Is Right Not to Adapt All Six Dune Books

Is Dune: Prophecy Connected to Dune: The Sisterhood?

Dune: Prophecy and Dune: The Sisterhood are the same thing. HBO used “Dune: The Sisterhood” as Prophecy‘s working title during pre-production and principal photography (it’s a nod to the name of the prequel series’ source text, Sisterhood of Dune). HBO eventually settled on the “Dune: Prophecy” title shortly before shooting wrapped, announcing it in November 2023.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and Max in November 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy