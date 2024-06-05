Elden Ring Fans Flee Internet Following 3-Hour Gameplay Preview

On June 4, several notable figures in the Elden Ring community posted never-before-seen footage of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as a part of a hands-on preview promotion. Now, Elden Ring players are fleeing the internet in hopes of saving themselves from DLC spoilers.

Saying Goodbye until the Shadow of the Erdtree

It’s normal for gamers to want to go into an experience without having seen a smidge of content beforehand. Maybe one or two trailers to sell them on the game, but seeing too much can spoil that feeling of discovery. That’s certainly the case for Elden Ring, as stepping out of the Stranded Graveyard and seeing the Erdtree loom over Limgrave wouldn’t have been as impactful if you watched a ton of preview content beforehand.

We’re two years removed from the launch of Elden Ring, and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is weeks away. Players have been given their two trailers, and hype is at an all-time high. That said, some players are running for the hill after a wave of preview coverage shared more than what they bargained for.

The latest Internet Exodus was started by Reddit user Good-Jellyfish-364, who was quick to jump ship as soon as the previews dropped. Video from Vaati, IronPineapple, and even PlayStation started to circulate, showing off roughly 15 minutes of edited gameplay and hours of lore and speculation.

“Time to leave the internet,” Jellyfish wrote. “Fromsoft decided it was cool to let folks play the DLC early, so now every 3rd post [on the Elden Ring subreddit] is showing off something I wanted to see for myself. WHY???”

And they weren’t alone. The post garnered over 2k upvotes and 300+ comments, most of which were players also saying their goodbyes. The top comment thread is quite literally made up of “goodbye people” over and over.

However, there were a few people claiming the preview videos and gameplay footage didn’t spoil all that much. FromSoftware only allowed a pre-recorded, highly-edited video to be shared, which featured a boss we already saw and a lot more of the first area we also saw.

Regardless, watching the previews comes down to how unspoiled you want to be going into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you want to discover every inch of the DLC from start to finish, we recommend leaving the internet for the next 15 days.

