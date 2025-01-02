Elon Musk Accuses News Outlets of Bias Over Cybertruck Explosion, Even as Reports Highlight Safety Features

In the early hours of Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The incident resulted in the death of a suspect and left seven people injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Cybertruck’s cargo bed contained fuel containers and large mortar fireworks. Authorities have said that the incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused major media outlets of bias, claiming they misrepresented the event by suggesting the Cybertruck was at fault.

One headline from The Associated Press, shared on Musk’s social platform X, read: “1 person dies when Tesla truck catches fire and explodes outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.” Musk criticized the outlet’s phrasing, calling it “Associated Propaganda” in a post.

AP stands for Associated Propaganda pic.twitter.com/kh8rTuwlPK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

In another post, Musk addressed broader criticism of media outlets, writing, “You don’t hate the legacy media enough.”

You don’t hate the legacy media enough https://t.co/wVq5JbmY5g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

One X user even suggested Musk should consider legal action against outlets that are “sabotaging” Tesla, citing a Business Insider headline: “Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 7 injured.” Musk agreed, replying, “Maybe it is time to do.”

Maybe it is time to do so https://t.co/2i4q5QZOUn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Despite Musk’s allegations, news outlets have largely avoided blaming the Cybertruck itself. In fact, Business Insider noted that the vehicle’s sturdy design might have helped limit the explosion’s damage.

Musk and His Fans Need to Learn a Thing or Two About Journalism and Responsible Reporting

Media outlets adhere to strict standards to ensure accurate and responsible reporting, particularly during incidents like accidents or potential terrorist attacks. Journalists rely on verified information from credible sources, such as law enforcement or government agencies, before making definitive claims. This approach prevents misinformation and upholds public trust in the media.

In such cases, journalists use neutral terms like “explosion” until authorities confirm further details. Premature conclusions without evidence can mislead the public and cause unnecessary panic.

Musk’s claim of media bias overlooks these journalistic practices. Most “legacy media” reports have focused on factual accounts, avoiding speculation about the Cybertruck’s role in the incident. This careful reporting is in contrast with the reactionary commentary seen from some of Musk’s supporters online.

Ironically, Musk recently faced criticism for urging users to post “informative content” on X, despite his own role in amplifying bigoted accounts.

