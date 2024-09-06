Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 9 Walkthrough

While the previous chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man may have come to an abrupt end, we can only hope that Chapter 9 offers us even more information about the case. It’s time to visit Koufuku Station and see what Kamihara wanted.

Chapter 9 – Koufuku Station (Night)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We arrive at the Koufuku Station, and it’s time to try and discover where Kamihara is, and what he needs from us. He called us at the end of Chapter 8 because he wanted to visit a specific spot, but wouldn’t say where. Use the Look/Examine tool and check all of the shops in the area. Then, you’ll be able to Travel to where you think Kamihara will be.

If you want to get to the right spot, check out the Shoko Bar, and Travel there. You’ll walk inside to find Kamihara talking with the bartender, seemingly having a great time.

Chapter 9 – Shoko Bar

Screenshot via The Escapist

After walking in, you’ll be greeted by the Bartender, who notices you’ve never been here before. Kamihara will also give you a warm welcome, as he is seemingly a little under the influence. He’s off duty, so you can refer to him as Mr. Kamihara for the day. He then tells Mama Shoko, the bartender, that you’re with him. She comments on your age, and that you appear to be rather young.

Select Ask/Listen and Kamihara will call you over to take a seat next to him. He asks Mama Shoko for the same thing that he’s having, and she quickly makes it up. Select Look/Examine and select My Glass to see that it is, in fact, alcohol. You’ll let Mama Shoko know that you’re underage. She’ll laugh and tell you it’s Barley Tea on the rocks.

She’ll ask if you want something with booze in it, and you’ll say no. Select the Take option and select Glass. Kamihara will then ask what you should toast to, suggesting to the meeting. You’ll clink glasses together, and now it’s time to figure out why you’re here in the first place.

Select Ask/Listen. You’ll ask why Kamihara wanted you to meet him, and he’ll say he has someone that he wants you to meet. He’ll properly introduce you to Mama Shoko, who is also known as the Grande Dame of Koufuku City. She’s slightly offended that Kamihara is calling her “old’, but he brushes it off.

We should think about asking her some questions. Select the Ask/Listen button to be given the following prompts:

About Kamihara

About Mama Shoko

Observations

Make your way through the list. After asking twice about each option, Kamihara will mention that he’s hungry and that Mama Shoko has the best snacks around. Think about what you would like to order, and she’ll get it going quickly. After this, Call/Engage with Mama Shoko and she’ll leave the room to get your order going.

Screenshot via The Escapist

This will leave you and Kamihara alone in the room, giving you a chance to chat with your superior. Select Ask/Listen About Kamihara. You’ll ask him if he’s a regular at Shoko Bar, and discover that he is. He’s been coming here for roughly a year. Select Ask/Listen About Mama Shoko to learn more about her backstory. You’ll discover that while she’s only in her mid-30s, she’s been running Shoko Bar for over a decade.

Select Observations, and you’ll ask why Kamihara is calling you “Little One” today. He’ll say that there’s a reason, but you’ll have to wait and see why. Select Observations again. Kamihara will mention Mama Shoko’s reputation as the Grande Dame of Koufuku City since she knows so much about the area.

Kamihara mentions that Mama Shoko may have some information about the cases from 18 years ago, as well as the recent murder of Eisuke, but he can’t ask her about them. I wonder why that is? That’s where we come into play, I guess. Can’t just get called out for drinks, now can we?

Select Ask/Listen About Kamihara to ask why he can’t ask her himself about the case. He mentions that it wouldn’t go well. If you Ask/Listen About Mama Shoko, he’ll reveal that it’s because she doesn’t like the police. While you’re trying to find out, Mama Shoko comes out and explains why she doesn’t like them.

That being said, she brings out some edamame, potato salad, and pickled eggplant for us to enjoy. She didn’t know that Kamihara was a cop, otherwise, she would have never let him come in the first place. Select Call/Engage and follow up with Mama Shoko. Ask Listen About Mama Shoko to find out why she doesn’t like the police.

You’ll learn that a couple of years ago, she called the cops on a rowdy customer in the bar, and they never showed up. She stepped in and put a stop to the brawl before the cops could show up, and they tried to take credit for stopping the situation. Ask/Listen About Kamihara next.

Mama Shoko mentioned that Kamihara was the type of customer she wanted to ban because he asked a lot of unnecessary questions. However, after he just kept coming back, she couldn’t refuse him service, as long as he didn’t do any official police business on the property. Select Observation.

Mama Shoko will then ask you if you came all the way here for small talk, causing Kamihara to clear his throat, signaling that we should ask the questions he wanted us to. Kamihara will reveal that we’re the “Boy Detective”, and Mama Shoko will be shocked.

While we aren’t the Police, she still seems to be hesitant to say anything. However, before we can ask anything, a cutaway will happen.

Chapter 9 – Interlude

Screenshot via The Escapist

Before we can ask Mama Shoko any questions, the screen will cut to black. We’ll see Junko Kuze seemingly walking home from work, but she feels as if someone, or something, is following her. She’ll turn around on occasion, only to see nothing there. However, we’re unfortunately watching this scene unfold from the eyes of someone else. They quickly move in on her location.

She arrives at her apartment complex, and is about to go into the elevator. She sees the reflection of what appears to be someone in the glass behind her, so she quickly whips around, only to see that nobody is there once again. After going to her room on the 5th floor, the unidentified assailant seems to take the stairs behind her.

She enters her room, and pulls an object off of a shelf. She stares at it, her attention unbroken by whatever it may be. She then goes to her door and locks it to ensure that nobody can come in. Was she too late, though?

Chapter 9 – Shoko Bar (Resumed)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We cut back to Shoko Bar, where Mama Shoko says we can ask her anything that we’d like to, as Kamihara will be paying her handsomely for any information that she receives. He doesn’t seem to know what this is all about, but she mentions that she pulled the most expensive bottle down and it’s on him next time he comes in.

By selecting Ask/Listen, you’ll have four different questions that can be asked:

About Mama Shoko

Eisuke’s Case

Murders from 18 Years Ago

Observations

Start with Eisuke’s Case. You’ll ask if she knows anything about the murder, mentioning that his appearance was strange. She seems to not know what you mean by this. You explain that he was found with a paper bag on his head, and she replies that it is disgusting. She did look a little distressed during this time, though, which is weird. She says she only knows what she saw on TV, but I feel like this isn’t correct.

Ask about Murders from 18 Years Ago. You’ll ask if she’s familiar with them, to which she’ll ask about the age again. After this, ask about Eisuke’s Case again. You’ll mention that it’s similar to the murders from 18 years ago, and ask if she knew anything about that. Mama Shoko will stay silent. Something is up here.

Ask about Eisuke’s Case. She’ll mention that some of her regulars have kids in school, and they’ve been talking about it. The gossip has mainly been wondering why Eisuke was at the Pumping Station at that time of night, or sympathy for the parents for losing their child. However, her face says something different. She looks distressed.

Take the chance to Ask About Mama Shoko. You’ll ask if she’s from around here, and she’ll reveal that she moved here right before opening the bar. She says that she’s unfamiliar with any events that happened here before then. Select Ask/Listen again, and she’ll say that she doesn’t have much information about the case.

If you Think about what just happened, you’ll reiterate that you can’t get any information from her. However, you’ll notice that there is a lot of stuff in the bar, especially for how small it is. You’ll also notice an autograph on the wall. Look/Examine all of the stuff in the bar.

After examining the wall and spotting a Food Hygiene Manager certificate, you’ll notice that her real name is Michiyo Miyashita. Shoko is nowhere to be found. Maybe we should Ask/Listen about it. Once you ask her if her name is actually Shoko, she’ll ask you to guess it. Type in the following:

Michiyo Miyashita

She’ll commend you for your skills, and reveal that is her real name. Select Ask/Listen again, and she’ll spill all the beans. I knew that she actually had the information we needed, but apparently she just wanted to test us before she could trust us with any real info.

You’ll learn that “Mama Shoko” was actually born and raised in this area and knows all about what happened back then. She also reveals that she has met The Smiling Man. She knows about the legend because of the bar, but she’s met the man himself.

Ask/Listen to learn more. She reveals that when she was 17, the worst thing ever happened, and she didn’t care about anything anymore. There were no adults, no cops, nobody that would help her during her time of need. She started to plan how she was going to end her life. She sat on the side of the road, thinking of different ways.

She also started crying. Something that she said is uncommon for her, but she couldn’t stop once she started. She heard footsteps approach her, stopping right before her. She thought it was another “dirty old man”, giving a slight bit of context as to what may have happened to her to cause her to feel this way.

She looked up, ready to tell them off, only to be face to face with The Smiling Man. Even though she was ready to die, she didn’t want to be killed by “a pervert wearing a paper bag with a lame smiley face on it”. She seemingly had a mental break in her pity and started laughing. Laughing at the idea of a grown man wearing a paper bag on his head.

He stood there for a second, and then walked away; exactly as it is said in the Urban Legend. Select Ask/Listen again. She turned her life around from that point, earned some money, and came back to open the Shoko Bar. She reveals that she named the bar Shoko because laughing when she did saved her life.

She reveals that’s why she changed her name, and that she only uses her real name for paperwork at this point. She also says that this is the first time she’s ever told anyone about her real story. Select Ask/Listen again. She mentions that she made Shoko Bar to be a place where people could come to laugh and feel good, not as a place to be gossipy and sad.

Mama Shoko also reveals that she thought this place would be a good memorial for the girls who were killed, signaling that she knew about the Serial Girls Murder case. Take this time to show Mama Shoko the Sketches of Minoru Tsuzuki and Makoto Kuze. Unfortunately, she does not recognize either of them.

Kamihara will wonder how you got a sketch of Makoto, and you tell him it’s a trade secret. Think about the information that you just received, and you’ll note that it’s likely time to leave. Select Travel. You’ll thank Mama Shoko for sharing her story, and Kamihara will offer to give you a ride home. Mama Shoko will welcome you to come back once you’re older, and drinks will be on Kamihara.

Before you leave, however, Mama Shoko will give you one more piece of information about The Smiling Man. While he stood before her, he uttered the words “Emiko“. You’ll then leave with Kamihara.

Chapter 9 – Outside Shoko Bar

Screenshot via The Escapist

Kamihara will thank you for coming out, as he would have never expected to hear such a story from Mama Shoko. You’ll thank him for the invitation. He’ll say that his buzz is completely gone from hearing that story, and then laugh about it. Select Ask/Listen.

Kamihara will ask you how you discovered that her real name wasn’t Shoko, and the MC will explain that he spotted the certificate behind the bar. Kamihara will commend our detective skills, and ask if we should get out of here. We agree.

Chapter 9 – In Kamihara’s Car

Screenshot via The Escapist

Kamihara will ask our thoughts on Mama Shoko, calling her fascinating. We agree that she is very pleasant. Kamihara will mention that he needs to report this information to Kuze right away, and picks up his phone to call her. Kuze picks up and says to come to her place right now, sounding panicked. You’ll peel out of the parking lot in his vehicle, heading directly to Kuze’s apartment.

Chapter 9 – Kuze’s Apartment

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll arrive and knock on the door, letting Kuze know that you and Kamihara are here. She will unlock the door, but Kuze is behind it on the floor, panicking. She begins to calm down and starts to recall the events of the night. She mentioned that she was certain that someone was following her on the way home.

She mentioned that she locked the door as soon as she got home, but she noticed someone approaching. She then started hearing sounds at her door. She walked up to the peephole to see who was there, and she was greeted face to face with The Smiling Man on the other side of her door.

Kuze was startled and collapsed, and the Smiling Man ran away. Kamihara mentions that he is going to take a look around, as he may still be around. Kuze says she is coming with, and that she’s fine. Kamihara and Kuze leave the main character in Kuze’s apartment as they set out to try and find The Smiling Man.

As you sit alone in Kuze’s Apartment, Think about everything that’s happened. You’ll think about how anyone would be terrified to come across The Smiling Man when they’re living alone, no matter how seasoned they are. Since we’re here alone with our thoughts, we should Look/Examine our Surroundings. This will pan the camera down, and you’ll see a box on the floor with items littered around it.

There will be a necktie and an envelope on the floor. Pick Take to pick up everything that you find on the floor. You’ll return to the same spot you started, and you should continue to Think about everything that happened. Kamihara and Junko will return, unfortunately with no sight of The Smiling Man.

However, Kamihara did find something jammed into the mail slot; a letter with an object attached to it with tape. The item? Junko’s Hair Clip, the one she lost when she was 9 years old, with a note that says “To: Emiko.”

Screenshot via The Escapist

Kamihara and the main character will leave Junko’s apartment, letting her know to call if anything else happens. The camera will jump back into the apartment, recapping what happened with Junko when she saw The Smiling Man. She spends her time, looking at the box that fell on the floor with her hands clasped together before the camera cuts to the front of the Utsugi Detective Agency.

Chapter 9 – Utsugi Detective Agency (Night)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We jump into the Utsugi Detective Agency, where Ayumi is shocked to learn that The Smiling Man paid Junko a visit. We also let her know about the piece of paper with the hair clip attached to it, alongside the “To Emiko” that was written on it. We’ll mention that we should Review our notes.

During this time, you’ll need to select some different options, so pick the following to get the right answers:

A hair clip taped to the paper

Her mother

From here, select Ask/Listen. Ayumi will ask if Kohei was useful in our questioning, and we’ll recap what happened during the meeting with him. We also mention that Kohei wanted to find out if Eisuke killed himself or was actually murdered. Think about what we’ve discovered so far. Ayumi will ask what we think about Fukuyama, so we tell her what we’re thinking of him… well, not all of it, but enough.

Think if there is anything else you should relay. You’ll tell her about Mama Shoko and the information you learned from her at the Shoko Bar. You’ll also tell Ayumi that she had met The Smiling Man roughly 18 years ago. You’ll also need to select an answer, so select the following:

Select: Emiko

We’ll need to figure out who “Emiko” is, and why they’re so important to the story. Think about what happened again. You’ll start thinking about the box that you found in Kuze’s apartment. You’ll then mention that you’re going to go back to Koufuku Station and try canvassing it again.

This will bring an end to Chapter 9 of Emio: The Smiling Man. Things are heating up on the trail of this murderer, and he’s getting much more bold than we could have expected. Things can only start going off the rails more from here, so be prepared for the next chapter.

Emio: The Smiling Man is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.

