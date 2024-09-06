Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 10 Walkthrough

After a surprising appearance in the last chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man, Chapter 10 has some awfully big shoes to fill. It’s time to head back to Koufuku Station and see if we can’t get any more information about our missing man.

Recommended Videos

Looking for a walkthrough for the previous chapter? You can find a link to that here: Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 9 Walkthrough

Chapter 10 – Outside Utsugi Detective Agency (Ayumi)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We start this chapter as Ayumi, who is questioning if it’s strange that someone who doesn’t wear ties has one in their home. She ponders who the tie would have belonged to or if she was planning on giving it as a gift to someone in the future. It’s unclear at this point as to who the tie may have belonged to. Ayumi swears she saw someone with the same type of tie somewhere, but we’ll need to think about that later.

However, Ayumi won’t let this go, and she’ll need to Review what has happened recently. Select the following option:

I saw someone wearing a similar tie

Select: Daisuke Kamihara, Shunsuke Utsugi, Eager Junior High School Student

The boy at Minami Daisan Junior High School

Ayumi will wonder if she can borrow one of the ties, so select Use Phone and select Fukuyama. You’ll call him and ask if you can borrow a tie from one of the boys at school. You’ll ask if it’s okay that you meet him at the school, and he’s, of course, ready and eager. Ayumi will set off on her quest to get a tie from the school.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Koufuku Station (Daytime)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’re back into the shoes of the Main Character once again, and we’ll need to ask around Koufuku City to see if anyone has seen Makoto or Tsuzuki. There will be four people you can ask to start:

Tissue Lady

Old Man

Teen With Coffee

Curry Fan

Start with the Tissue Lady. Select Call/Engage and select her first. She’ll answer any question you have for her, as long as you take a pack of tissues. I won’t put my nose up at free things. Show her the sketch of Makoto. Follow this up by showing her the sketch of Tsuzuki. She won’t know either of them and will get back to work.

You won’t get a chance to talk to the Old Man, especially after how things went the other day. You’ll just avoid talking to him. Let’s try the Teen with Coffee again, maybe he’ll be a little nicer this time around. As you’ll come to find out, he isn’t. That was a bust.

It’s time to try talking to the Curry Fan, then. He’ll be upset that the Curry Shop is closed and leave before we get a chance to chat with him. Select Look/Examine, followed by Surroundings. This will swoop you over to the right, where there is a whole new group of people to talk to:

Musician

High School Boy

Ramen Shop Employee

If you try to talk to the High School Boy, you’ll say that you don’t want to interrupt. This gives us either the Ramen Shop Employee or the Musician to talk to. I’m going to choose the Ramen Shop Employee first. He seems to be very willing to help, especially since he’s never met a Detective before, but before we can ask a question, his break is over.

Now, that leaves the Musician. If you try to chat with him, he’ll say he’s too busy and leave. Think about what you should do next, and you’ll think about Mama Shoko from the night prior. Maybe she has some answers. Select Travel and head to Shoko Bar.

You’ll see that her bar is not open for lunch, but if you Look/Examine the door, you’ll notice that it’s open. Select Ask/Listen, and you’ll notice that there is a commotion going on inside the bar. Mama Shoko will scream at someone inside, telling them to get away. Select Travel, Inside the Bar.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Shoko Bar

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once inside, Mama Shoko will be yelling at someone in the back, asking what the hell they’re doing and not to scare her like that. She’ll then peek her head out from behind the curtain, acknowledging that we’re here. You’ll find out that she was yelling at a cockroach that was in the building. Or at least, we can only hope that’s what it actually is.

Select the Ask/Listen button to find out if Mama Shoko always opens up this early. You’ll find out that she closed right after we left last night, so she decided to open a little earlier today. She’ll then mention that she’s willing to help out in the investigation, so we can Ask/Listen to a few new questions:

Murders from 18 years ago

Observations

Select Murders from 18 Years Ago. She mentions that she knows about the case, but wasn’t paying much attention to it at the time. She was more worried about her own life and how things were going at that time. Select Observations next, and she’ll call you brave for coming to the bar when you heard the screams.

After this, you should Show her the sketches of both Makoto and Minoru Tsuzuki. When you show her the sketch of Makoto, it seems to jog up no memories. However, when you show her and mention the name Minoru Tuzuki, she seems to get a bit quiet. We should Ask/Listen about Tsuzuki. She says she hasn’t heard that name before.

Have her take another look at both sketches. If you show her the sketch of Tsuzuki again, she’ll remark that there’s a good chance that he looks completely different now. It’s just a sketch from someone’s imagination, but it’s the only clue we have right now. Ask/Listen About Tsuzuki again.

You’ll mention that he’s considered a suspect because he was involved in the murder of Ayaka Hashizume. Mama Shoko mentions that Ayaka would have been the same age as her at the time of the murders, and that gives us a new prompt that we should use right away. We should Ask/Listen About Ayaka.

Mama Shoko mentions that she had a friend named Ayaka when she was growing up, but she never knew what her last name was. She mentions that kids who grew up in “similar situations” tend to end up in similar places. Usually, they don’t like the sound of their last names.

Ask/Listen About Ayaka again, and Mama Shoko will mention that she doesn’t remember much. You’ll mention that on the same day that she died, her father died. Mama Shoko will ask how, and you’ll explain he was killed by a fire in his home. Mama Shoko remembers that there was a fire around that time, so Ask/Listen about the fire. She’ll mention that she doesn’t remember much about it, but she knows that it wasn’t in the same town. She’s not sure if Ayaka and her friend were the same person.

Ask about Ayaka again. Mama Shoko will come up with a “possible plan” as to what could have happened, and we will refute it. We’ll explain that’s why we’re looking for Tsuzuki, even though he’s been missing for all these years. We’ll mention that the Police think that Tsuzuki is dead, so we should Ask/Listen About Tsuzuki again.

We’ll tell Mama Shoko about the blood in his apartment, and why people may think he’s dead since he’s been missing for so long. If he didn’t die then, there’s a chance that his wounds would have killed him. Mama Shoko will comment on the apartments that she was living at during that time, so we should Ask/Listen to see what she has to say.

Screenshot via The Escapist

She’ll recall that a few cop cars had pulled up to the neighboring apartment building and that a detective was going in and out of the building over and over. The landlord was also there, explaining to the detective what had happened. The story was that the cops and landlord had found someone there soaked in blood, and he later went missing.

She didn’t believe the story back then but now wonders if it may have been Tsuzuki in the apartment building. We ask where she was living at the time, and she says it was in Kamematsu. It’s south of Segawa. We’ll have all the information we need for the time being, so it’s time to Travel to Kamematsu.

We’ll thank Mama Shoko for all of the information, and inform her that we are heading that way. She asks why we didn’t ask the police for this information, and has a good laugh about it in the process. With well wishes, we are on our way.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Kamematsu Shopping District

Screenshot via The Escapist

We arrive in Kamematsu and are surprised to see that it feels that much different than Koufuku. The vibes are completely different, and even the folks here seem completely different. Speaking of which, we’ll have a whole new group of people to Call/Engage with;

Woman in leopard print

Fishmonger

Produce market owner

Man with dog

Man with headphones

Tobacco Shop employee

Teahouse Employee

We’re going to start with the most vibrant of the group, the Woman in Leopard Print. She’ll let us know that we’re lucky to have found her, she’s a well-informed Auntie and willing to help however she can. Show her the sketch of Minoru Tsuzuki, and you’ll inform her of his past details. She knows the name and mentions that he worked at a Garage in the area. She’ll also give us the name of the business: Todoroki Motors.

You should also show her the sketch of Makoto, even though it likely won’t get you any results. After speaking with this awesome Auntie, you decide that you should Travel to Todoroki Motors. Select this option and head out.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Minami Daisan Junior High School (Ayumi)

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll jump back into the shoes of Ayumi as she arrives at Minami Daisan Junior High School to pick up the ties that she needs to borrow. She mentions that she should call Fukuyama, so choose the Use Phone option and select Fukuyama from your contacts. However, once you call, he won’t pick up.

However, he must have seen that it was you, because he came bolting outside like a strike of lightning. He invited us inside to the reception room, which is where we met up and spoke with Kohei.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Inside Minami Daisan Junior High School

Screenshot via The Escapist

He’ll apologize for not having a fancier spot for them to meet, to which Ayumi reassures him is no problem. Select Ask/Listen. Fukuyama will hand over the tie right away. If you Think about the tie, you’ll find that you can go back to the office. However, before you can leave, Fukuyama is looking at you strangely.

Look/Examine Fukuyama to reaffirm the fact that you think he’s acting weird. You should have the option to Travel now, so try to head back to the Utsugui Detective Agency. Before you can leave, Fukuyama will ask if you can meet with him after class. Ayumi will begrudgingly agree to it.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – On The Way To Todoroki Motors

Screenshot via The Escapist

We jump back into the shoes of the Main Character again, as he is searching for Todoroki Motors. It seems like, unfortunately, he’s lost. While searching for this location, he hears a creepy laugh and turns around to find a small child wearing a Smiling Man bag on his head.

This one child is quickly joined by two others, each with their own unique face drawn on their bag. He’ll say hello, and the children will run away laughing. He comments on how it’s weird that this is becoming a fad before setting out to find Todoroki Motors once again.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Planet Coffee (Ayumi)

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’re jumping all over the place in this chapter, as we’re back in the shoes of Ayumi as she meets up with Fukuyama at Planet Coffee once again. She notices that he seems a bit off today, and she should ask him why. Fukuyama will apologize for taking up more of our time today, to which Ayumi will say there is no offense taken.

Select Ask/Listen to see what’s going on. Fukuyama will ask if you know what day it is today. Ayumi will mention that she doesn’t, and Fukuyama will say it’s his payday before ordering a set of Milk Tea and Tiramisu. He’ll say that it’s the last tiramisu set of his life, after all.

Ayumi is understandably confused by what he means. Select Ask/Listen, and Fukuyama will deflect the conversation. Select the Take option, and pick your Fork. Fukuyama will mention that they have the best Tiramisu around and that they are forming a memory that will last a lifetime.

Select Ask/Listen and About Fukuyama to get to the bottom of this situation. Ayumi will prod deeper into what Fukuyama meant by the last Tiramisu set of his life. Fukuyama will mention that he’s a failure as a teacher and that he no longer deserves an oasis to call his own.

Ask/Listen About Fukuyama again to learn more, and then Think about what you just heard. Why does he suddenly think he’s not fit to be a teacher? You wonder if something happened with Megumi, so you should Ask/Listen About Megumi. Fukuyama then makes a surprising revelation: he’s the one who killed Eisuke.

We need more context here. Ask/Listen About Eisuke. Fukuyama mentions that he has taken responsibility for Eisuke’s death since Eisuke’s argument with Megumi was caused by her exposing her feelings toward him. Ask/Listen About Eisuke again. He’ll talk about Kohei and how brave he is, as well as Megumi and her bravery in the face of everything.

Maybe we need to check in on how Fukuyama is doing. Ask/Listen about Fukuyama at this point. He’ll admit that he let the student’s praise get to his head a little too much. He admits that he is going to quit teaching at this point, due to everything that has happened. Ask/Listen again.

Fukuyama will apologize for bringing up such a depressing topic, and ask to enjoy the Tiramisu again. Look/Examine Fukuyama at this time. You’ll help him through the difficult time he’s experiencing by giving him some words of wisdom and advice, letting him know that this wasn’t his fault.

Select Ask/Listen again, and Fukuyama will ask if Ayumi thinks he’s still fit to be a teacher. He’ll then recall that he needs to see his students head out from school, which would explain why he’s been running off after their meetings. I guess we finally get a chance to pick up the check, at least.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Todoroki Motors

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’re back in Kamematsu at Todoroki Motors as the Main Character once again. When you arrive, there will be one person near a car that you can Call/Engage with. Once you do, she’ll rush out to greet you. She’s willing to do whatever to try and help us out during this case.

Ask/Listen to bring up Minoru Tsuzuki. She’ll seem very surprised to hear that name and ask if he’s still alive. You’ll reaffirm your belief that he is still alive. She’ll ask for a second before running off the screen. She returns with a balding man, holding a baseball cap in his hand.

He will introduce himself as Todoroki, head mechanic and owner of the garage. After this, you should Ask/Listen again, and you’ll bring up Minoru Tsuzuki once more. The man will invite you into the shop, and by selecting Travel, you can enter.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Todoroki’s Living Room

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once inside, Mrs. Todoroki will offer you a hot cup of tea. You’ll discover that Minoru used to work for Todoroki back in the day, and they’re very happy that someone is looking for him. Select Ask/Listen About Tsuzuki. They’ll mention that they hope that you do everything in your power to find him.

You should Show them the Sketch of Minoru that you have. They’ll be shocked at the photo and ask if it’s really him, and you’ll explain that this is a rough sketch of what he may look like today. After this, Ask/Listen About Tsuzuki again to see what the Todoroki family knows.

They first met Minoru about 20 years ago. Mr. Todoroki will mention he was an interesting character from the first time they met him. This will unlock a new Ask/Listen prompt, Meeting 20 years ago. Select this.

Todoroki was working in the garage and felt someone watching him from a distance. He looked up, and Minoru was staring at him and what he was doing. Mr. Todoroki called him over to watch what he was doing and noticed that Minoru’s stomach was growling and that he looked homeless.

The Todoroki family invited him in for dinner and let him stay the night. Ask/Listen about Tsuzuki again to ask what kind of person he was. Mr. Todoroki will call him a “weird guy” who always seemed like he was keeping something hidden. However, he was a hard worker and seemed like a straight shooter.

Ask about Tsuzuki again, and Mr. Todoroki will admit that he at a lot of food. Bowl after bowl of rice. He seemingly had an unending stomach. Select Ask/Listen again. Mr. Todoroki will admit that Minoru wasn’t what he seemed at first.

He admitted that he thought that Minoru was a simple-minded person who was very nice, but learned that he was much sharper and more detail-oriented than originally anticipated. He was very skilled and detailed with what he did. Select Meeting 20 years ago once more.

You’ll learn that Minoru vanished after just two years, just as quickly as he appeared. Ask about Minoru again, and you’ll ask if the Todoroki family knew about what he did before he showed up here. Minoru admitted that he had bounced from one place to the next, a wanderer of sorts. He also didn’t like to talk about himself.

After speaking about this, Mr. Todoroki suddenly goes quiet. You should Look/Examine him to see if you can determine what’s wrong. He’ll say that he knows that you have a good soul because you have eyes like Minoru. He’ll then tell you that Minoru spent time in a juvenile detention center once you Ask about Tsuzuki.

After this revelation, Ask about Tsuzuki once more. You’ll learn that he received his certification to be a mechanic while in the Juvenile Detention Center and that he loved cars from a young age. Todoroki offered him a job and a place to live once he arrived, as well. Select the Observations option to push the questions further and ask if anything stood out about Minoru.

Screenshot via The Escapist

They note that Minoru was very awkward and didn’t talk to anyone besides them, and he was a man of few words when he did speak. Select Observations again and Mr. Todoroki will mention something that he said that stood out: he’d like to give his sister a ride in his car.

This will unlock a new option in the Ask/Listen category; About the sister. Select this. Mr. Todoroki helped Minoru get his license since he could tell that Minoru’s family didn’t care much about him. However, if we Ask/Listen again, you’ll learn that Minoru randomly quit one day. He didn’t give any reason for his leaving, either.

Mr. Todoroki, however, did give him a car as a parting gift. This will unlock a new question in the Ask/Listen category; About the car. Select this. You’ll discover that Minoru was granted a car that was close to being scrapped, but it was still a good car. Minoru smiled and was very grateful for the gift.

If you select About the Car again, you’ll learn that Mr. Todoroki also gave him one more parting gift; a pair of sheet-metal sheers. Minoru was apparently very good with sheet metal work, so he wanted him to continue chasing his passion. Select About Tsuzuki again to learn that Minoru asked for the sheers.

Select About the sister to hear what Mr. Todoroki has to say about his family situation, and wonder if Minoru ever got back into the car business. If we Ask/Listen again, Mr. Todoroki will ask if the blood in the apartment rumor was true. We don’t say much, but we can Ask/Listen again for further questioning.

We’ll ask if they told the Police everything they told us. Mr. Todoroki admits he was short with the detectives that came around here, due to their suspicion of him at the time. He also withheld the fact that he gave Minoru a car and hopes that we can find him. We should Think about what they just said.

At this time, we’ll receive a new prompt in the Ask/Listen category; About Ayaka. They’ll mention that they never heard Minoru mention any female friends or any friends at all. They made plenty of mention that he seemed to be very lonely, and this would make sense. Think about what was just said, and then select Ask/Listen again.

Mr. Todoroki will mention he started this job nearly 40 years ago. If you Ask/Listen once more, Mr. Todoroki will mention that he wants to retire, but there is nobody here to take over when he does. This brings us to a fork in the road, and we’ll need to select a proper answer. Choose this answer:

There’s no point in talking about it

Since we don’t have a definitive link between The Smiling Man and Minoru, we would just hurt them by mentioning it. We’ll leave things as they are currently. Select the Travel option at the top and select Utsugi Detective Agency. You’ll thank the Todoroki family for their time, and Mr. Todoroki will wish you luck in your search for Minoru.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Outside of Todoroki Motors

Screenshot via The Escapist

Mrs. Todoroki will follow us outside and thank us for coming all this way. We’ll thank her for her time, and Mrs. Todoroki will mention that there were plans to do paperwork to make Minoru an official member of the family. He was set to inherit the garage. She will ask if we see Minoru to let him know he can come back any time. We don’t have the heart to let her know what the actual reason for our being there was, so we tell her we will let him know and head back to the Utsugi Detective Agency.

Jump To Top

Chapter 10 – Utsugi Detective Agency

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ayumi will welcome us back to the office and will ask how the investigation went. We’ll relay all of the information we learned today about Minoru Tsuzuki to Ayumi, mentioning that he doesn’t seem like the type of person they should be hunting down. We do also mention his stint at the juvenile detention center. She’ll ask you to Review what you learned at Todoroki Motors.

During this time, you’ll need to select the correct answers. Pick these:

Still Missing

To give his sister a ride in his own car

Select: Minoru Tsuzuki, Car

Select: Minoru Tsuzuki, Sheet Metal Sheers

Screenshot via The Escapist

After finishing off the review, we’ll receive a phone call. It’s from Mr. Utsugi, who mentions that he’s traced the Smiling Man origin story to Irumo Village. The story apparently stems from events that happened around 30 years ago, but it’s not a story about a killer wearing a paper bag and killing people.

It continued to change throughout the years, and after the murders that occurred 18 years ago, the Urban Legend has taken on a new face. Mr. Utsugi will tell us more about it when he gets back. Mr. Utsugi will mention a name that is familiar in the story that we may be familiar with, however; select the following name:

Minoru Tsuzuki

Think about the situation twice. Ayumi will mention that she forgot something important, referencing the tie that she had borrowed from the school. Look/Examine the tie that she had, and you’ll receive a flashback to the Tie that was in Kuze’s apartment yesterday. We should Think about why Junko Kuze had that tie.

You’ll mention that Eisuke wasn’t wearing a tie in the photo of the murder. There are a few things that could possibly put Kuze as a suspect in Eisuke’s murder:

She rides a motorcycle

She has a tie from the Middle School in her apartment

Ayumi mentions that Kuze may have seized the tie as evidence in the case, but it would be weird if it were here instead of in Forensics. We decided that we should talk to Detective Kamihara about the situation. We ask if we can meet up with him tomorrow morning, and Chapter 10 of Emio: The Smiling Man comes to a close.

Jump To Top

Emio: The Smiling Man is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy