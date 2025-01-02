Emma Roberts’ Baseball Card Collection Grows With Extremely Rare Jackson Holliday Pull

It’s always nice to see a celebrity have a hobby. It makes them feel more down-to-earth, especially when they’re participating in something relatable like gaming. Well, Emma Roberts is serious about collecting sports cards, and she recently showed off a monster pull on her social media.

Of course, Roberts is best known for her acting. She made a name for herself during her time on Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous before taking on bigger roles in projects like Nancy Drew, Scream 4, and American Horror Story. She even played Peter Parker’s mother, Mary, in Madame Web. However, in recent days, Roberts has been in the headlines for her card collecting, which she does with her partner, Cody John.

In November 2024, the couple posted a video on social media where they pulled a Dylan Crews card numbered to 150, which means only that many copies of the card were printed. They were very excited because Crews is one of the biggest prospects in Major League Baseball (MLB), meaning the card goes for a pretty penny, but they lost focus and dropped the card. Thankfully, there was no damage, and Roberts was able to learn a valuable lesson the easy way.

However, that moment pales in comparison to the one Roberts posted on her Instagram on January 1st, 2025, in celebration of 1/1 Day, where collectors show off the cards in their collection that only have one copy. The actor got in on the fun by revealing her best pull to date: a 1/1 Topps Chrome Jackson Holliday rookie card.

Those familiar with the hobby know that Jackson is one of the most coveted players at the moment. The son of retired outfielder Matt Holliday, Jackson is one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory, flying through the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system before making his major league debut in April 2024. He struggled early on, having trouble adjusting to big-league pitching, but he’s expected to start the 2025 season as the Orioles’ starting second baseman and get a real chance to show off his skills.

With a 1/1 already crossed off the list, it’s possible that Roberts will work to grow her Jackson Holliday collection. However, she will have a hard time getting her hands on his biggest card, the 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph from Topps Chrome Update. Cardboard Heroes LLC already pulled the card, and it’s unclear what the company plans to do with it.

A lot of athletes are looking to acquire their Rookie Debut Patch cards, as they have a piece of their uniform from a special day in their lives, but collectors aren’t going to give them away, especially when they pull a big name. Maybe Roberts will join the race to find Paul Skenes’ Rookie Debut Patch, which has still yet to surface and has the Pittsburgh Pirates offering millions of dollars worth of tickets and other goodies to whoever does find it.

