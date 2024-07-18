Dragons are the most powerful force in House of the Dragon but the beasts come in all shapes and sizes. So you can get a gauge of who has the bigger threat, here’s every dragon in House of the Dragon from largest to smallest.

Recommended Videos

Every Dragon in House of the Dragon So Far

The below list only includes dragons that we’ve seen in House of the Dragon. While there are other dragons around during the series, if we haven’t yet seen them then they won’t be on our list.

Similarly, some entries do not have images yet but have been included as they have been mentioned in the series. Expect this list to be updated as more of these incredible beasts appear.

Balerion the Black Dread

While he isn’t alive in House of the Dragon, Balerion the Black Dread’s skull can be seen on Dragonstone during the series. The gigantic bone structure showcases the scale of this creature that was and still is the biggest dragon ever introduced in the franchise. It was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror during his conquest.

Vhagar

Vhagar is the largest living dragon in House of the Dragon and has multiple riders during the series. Her original rider was Visenya Targaryen during Aegon’s conquest, but when we first see the dragon in the show she is ridden by Laena Velaryon. Later, Aemond Targaryen manages to tame and take control of this gigantic beast.

Vermithor

One of the largest dragons in House of the Dragon, Vermithor was first rode by King Jaehaerys Targaryen before going riderless after his passing. At this point in House of the Dragon, the beast resides on Dragonstone but has no rider.

Silverwing

Silverwing is another dragon currently on Dragonstone that has no rider. The creature used to be ridden by Alysanne Targaryen, but as of right now it instead wanders around Dragonstone with complete freedom.

Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre is a dragon that we haven’t seen much of in House of the Dragon, but we do know it is around. This incredible beast is the companion of Helaena Targaryen, and it is likely we will see the beast show up more before the series is over.

Caraxes

Caraxes is a dragon that needs no introduction. While smaller than the previous dragons on our list, this powerful force championed by Daemon Targaryen is agile and primed for combat.

Meleys

Meleys, or the Red Queen is another of the oldest dragons in House of the Dragon. This creature first was ridden by Alyssa Targaryen before being tamed by Rhaenys Targaryen. The creature plays a major role in Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Syrax

Probably the most important dragon of the show, Syrax is the companion of Rhaenyra Targaryen. This is one of the medium-sized dragons that we see in the series but despite its size, it is still an incredibly powerful force capable of burning its foes in combat.

Sunfyre

The dragon of King Aegon II, Sunfyre is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful dragons in all of the series. This incredible creature has golden scales and while it might be on the smaller side it isn’t afraid of a fight.

Seasmoke

Currently, Seasmoke has no rider in House of the Dragon, but when we first met the beast it belonged to Laenor Velaryon. The creature is one of many that Rhaenyra plans to attempt to match with a new rider later in the series.

Vermax

Vermax is the dragon of Jacaerys Velaryon. This dragon is one of the smaller creatures we’ve seen on the show, but as you might see, paired with Jace, this creature is not one to be taken lightly.

Arrax

Arrax is the dragon of Lucerys Velaryon. If you’ve watched the show then you’ve seen this dragon and probably already know what its size looks like in comparison to the larger beasts on this list.

Tyraxes

Tyraxes is only a baby in House of the Dragon. This beast is the promised companion to Joffrey Velaryon, and right now it should be no surprise why it is one of the smaller dragons in the series.

Stormcloud

Another of the baby dragons in House of the Dragon, Stormcloud is promised to baby Aegon Targaryen.

You can stream House of the Dragon right now on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy