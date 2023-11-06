Every Gun in Dave the Diver, Ranked from Worst to Best

When it comes to fishing in The Blue Hole, sometimes you have to ditch the harpoon and pull out the Big Iron on Dave’s hip. Here’s every gun in Dave the Diver ranked on their effectiveness, from worst to best.

Ranking Dave the Diver’s Guns

Before we delve into the numbers, let’s clarify that every gun in Dave the Diver has its place, especially with a few upgrades under its belt. Every firearm represented in this article can be improved several times over with certain damage buffs and perks locked behind specific paths.

With that in mind, I’m taking into consideration everything when it comes to each weapon’s overall performance, including average damage output, magazine size, effective range and upgrades. It’s also worth mentioning that because Dave the Diver is such an open-ended experience, you should really just play with the gun that you enjoy using the most. Why bother going with the meta when you could just have fun?

With all that out of the way, let’s get into ranking Dave the Diver‘s guns.

8. Basic Underwater Rifle

Listen, there was no way this wasn’t going to be at the bottom of this list. Given that it’s the default gun of Dave the Diver and that it’s handed to our heroic sea explore within the first couple of hours, there’s just not all that much to say about the Basic Underwater Rifle. While it’s great to use on your first few dives, it’s damage and range quickly become ineffective against some of the bigger beasties prowling around the depths. It’ll bring down a boss or two, but after you find something better then there’s really no reason to be to the BUR.

The only exception to the above is if you put aside some time and gather the necessary resources to upgrade the Basic Underwater Rifle into the Tier 3 Death Rifle. It’s not as deadly as the Death Sniper Rifle but given the comparatively cheap cost to improve it to this tier, it’ll certainly get you out of a bind on short notice. Kinda like how Magikarp evolves in Gyarados. Regardless, the Basic Underwater Rifle has taken the lowest spot on this ranked list of guns in Dave the Diver.

7. Triple Axel

Likely the second weapon you unlock in Dave the Diver, the Triple Axel is decent at very close ranges but once your target begins to swim away, it’s all but useless. It compensates for its ineffective range with three bullet spread that can pack a good amount of damage if they all hit their target. Unfortunately, given the size of most predators, you’re liable to take damage if you wait for them to get close enough to land a complete hit.

Such is the issue with most shotguns, I suppose. The Triple Axel is alright in the early game but once you start coming across stronger and faster fish, you’ll want to swap out for something a little more efficient. Especially when it comes to meat quality. Being hit by several bullets at once will significantly reduce the quality of any sushi.

6. Ice Gun

For one of the last weapons you’ll likely uncover in Dave the Diver, the Ice Gun is… fine. It’s certainly neat to be able to freeze your targets in place with some stacking cold damage but for the amount of effort you have to go through just to uncover it, it’s not all that exciting.

It can also only be upgraded twice and while the Ultra Ice Gun is an effective way of stopping some of the bigger fish in their tracks, the amount of resources required to reach this point feel excessive. It’s fun to feel like Mr. Freeze underwater but when it comes to efficiency, you can do a lot better.

5. Grenade Launcher

I might get some flak for this one but frankly, I think the Grenade Launcher is incredibly overrated in Dave the Diver. Yes, it deals a whopping amount of damage per shot but frankly, it feels like overkill. The explosion will also also decrease the value of the meat you’re able to harvest so really, it’s quite a severe trade off.

Now having said that, if you upgrade it to the Tranquilzer Gas Bomb Launcher, well then you’re in for a good time. It’s just a pity that it’ll likely take you some time to gather up what you need for this very pricey upgrade. Of course, if you commit to it then you’re in lucky because the TGBL is really quite an effective firearm when it comes to dealing with some of the more vicious enemies of the deep.

4. Sticky Bomb Launcher

No we’re talking! It’s like a Grenade Launcher that manages to cling to its target, preventing them from swimming away! It’s more accurate and contained in its explosion and is excellent for bringing down a target without worrying about it zipping away from your line of sight. Given how speedy many of the fish in Dave the Diver are, being able to prevent their escape is vital.

Since it’s one of the last available weapons in the game, it will take you come time to track down the various parts and blueprints. However, once the Sticky Bomb Launcher is in Dave’s arsenal, there’s a good chance it won’t ever leave your side.

3. Red Sniper Rifle

It’s slick, it’s accurate and it hits like a very precise truck. If you’re absolutely dead set on using bullets in Dave the Diver, food quality be damned, I strongly recommend tracking down the Red Sniper Rifle and using it for all your sharpshooting needs. It has the best (consistent) damage output in the whole game, beating even the Grenade Launcher, as well as the furthest range meaning it’s deadly at any corner of The Blue Hole.

Of course, this is to say nothing of its Tier 3 upgrade the Death Sniper Rifle. With a name like that, you know exactly what this kind is capable of doing. Use it to bring down sharks, tuna and even bosses without so much as breaking a sweat. As such, the Red Sniper Rifle has a high place on this ranked list of guns in Dave the Diver, as it’s among the best the game has to offer.

2. Hush Dart

Now listen, I know it might be weird to have this little bastard so high on this list when it’s competing against the likes of grenade launchers and sniper rifles. While those weapons are obviously great when it comes to combat, Dave the Diver is as much about selling quality food as it is devastating Great White Sharks. While the damage of the Hush Dart may not be all that impressive, it’s fantastic for bringing down fish without damaging their meat. This means they’ll fetch a higher price at the Sushi Bar, so going as bullet-free as possible is highly recommended.

Upgrade the Hush Dart a few times and it’ll even be able to bring down some of the biggest fish in The Blue Hole. Each improvement reduces the amount of time it takes for the the Tranquillizer to kick in and with a boosted magazine size, you could feasibly bring down any enemy in just a few seconds. Bancho is sure to appreciate not having to dig out the shrapnel from his ingredients.

1. Small Net Gun

In terms of efficiency, there’s nothing like the Small Net Gun. Blasting out an area-of-effect shot that wraps up any fish caught within its threads, the SNG can be used to capture whole schools of fish without damaging their precious fish. Again, it’s not going to be dish out damage like a Grenade Launcher but when you’re trying to sell your catch, you don’t want to hand out piles of fish paste to the customers of Bancho’s Sushi.

By the time you upgrade the Small Net Gun to the Steel Net Gun, there won’t be a fish that stands in your way. Whole groups of Tuna can be caught in a single shot without a scale harmed! Sharks won’t be able to rip through the chain links! Not even Nemo could “swim down” enough to escape the force of the Steel Net Gun. When it comes to landing fish in Dave the Diver, you won’t find a better tool than this bad boy. I highly recommend finding all the necessary components to upgrade the Small Net Gun as quickly as possible. You won’t regret it. Without a doubt, the Small Net Gun is our pick on this ranked list for best gun in Dave the Diver.

If you’re looking for more, check out our ranking of every melee weapon in Dave the Diver from worst to best.