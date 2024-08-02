Everything You Need to Know About Low Tide in Twilight

One of the most popular queer manhwa currently ongoing online is Low Tide in Twilight, created by South Korean writer and artist Euja. As Low Tide in Twilight earns fans worldwide, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Image via Lezhin

For those interested in reading the official English-language translated version of Low Tide in Twilight, the manhwa is available to read online through Lezhin Comics. Lezhin is one of the leading manhwa platforms in the world, with a growing library of titles, including numerous queer manhwa published and legally shared through the site. For those interested in reading Low Tide in Twilight in its original Korean, the manhwa is available to read online at Bomtoon.

Both platforms require a login account to access the comic, with new chapters of Low Tide in Twilight released weekly on Thursdays at 11 am EST. Though there are introductory free chapters on both platforms, readers will have to purchase individual chapters or subscribe to the series to experience the whole story. There currently have been no announced plans for a physical translated release of the series for the North American market as the manhwa progresses into the third season of its story.

Like many of its contemporaries venturing into similar subject matter, Low Tide in Twilight is intended for mature readers because of its sensual content, language, and adult themes, including self-harm and suicide ideation. The series follows a troubled young man named Kim Euihyun is stopped from killing himself by Yeo Taeju, leading to a torrid romance between the two men.

After launching in 2021, Low Tide in Twilight has received a growing readership globally and has been translated into numerous languages. The series has even launched its own perfume, inspired by the story and characters, with the tie-in fragrance selling out of preorders ahead of its full product launch in August 2024.

