Is There a Low Tide in Twilight Perfume? Answered

One of the most prominent and popular queer manhwa to come out of South Korea is Low Tide in Twilight, created by Euja. As fans patiently wait for the latest chapter of Low Tide in Twilight, here is if the successful series has received its own tie-in perfume.

Recommended Videos

The Low Tide in Twilight Perfume, Explained

Image via Lezhin

There is indeed a Low Tide in Twilight perfume, which opened preorders through Koonbooks.com in May 2024, though the preorders have since sold out before the product’s August 2024 launch date. The perfume is also available to purchase through AliExpress, albeit at a noticeably higher price than Koonbooks.com. While Koonbooks.com maintains a vague August 2024 shipping window, AliExpress lists an August 2-11 expected shipping window for the fragrance product.

The Low Tide in Twilight perfume is described as having a fresh floral musk scent, titled Twilight of the Fringe Tree as a nod to both its literary source material and fragrance. Operating on three layers, the top of the perfume is a mix of watermelon, lemon, and bergamot, the middle layer contains black tea, jasmine, acacia, freesia, and rose, and the bottom features musk, amber, vetiver, and light balsam. Both the 30 ml bottle of perfume and decorative box that it ships in feature artwork by Euja from Low Tide in Twilight and its memorable main characters.

Related: Where to Read The Executioner Manhwa, Confirmed

Launched in 2021, Low Tide in Twilight follows the whirlwind love story between Kim Euihyun and Yeo Taeju, who meet after Taeju saves Euihyun from a suicide attempt. Despite their different backgrounds and Euihyun’s troubled life and outlook, the two find themselves immensely attracted to each other, particularly over their natural scents as this torrid romance escalates.

And that’s whether there is a Low Tide in Twilight perfume. Low Tide in Twilight is available to read on Lezhin and Bomtoon, with Lezhin containing the series’ official English-language translation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy