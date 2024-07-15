Low Tide in Twilight Perfume: Where to Buy, Price, and More

Owning merch is a massive part of being a fan, and it means so much more when there’s merch for a series that’s not mainstream. Low Tide in Twilight falls into that category, so here’s where to buy the series’ perfume, the price of it, and more.

Where to Buy the Low Tide in Twilight Perfume

The Low Tide in Twilight perfume, which features a “Fresh Floral Musk” odor and is called “Twilight of the Fringe Tree,” was available for pre-order on Koonbooks.com starting in May 2024. However, while it was up for a bit, pre-orders eventually sold out, well before the item’s launch date in August. Thankfully, Koonbooks isn’t the only place selling the item. The perfume is also available on AliExpress, though it does cost a bit more than its original price on Koonbooks.

How Much Does the Low Tide in Twilight Perfume Cost?

During its pre-order period on Koonbooks, the item cost $72.00, which is expensive but not all that wild when looking at the larger world of perfume. A really nice one can run upwards of $100, and AliExpress is well aware of that, listing the perfume at $167.68. However, it’s on sale for 40% off, so it’s hard to say whether the e-retailer really meant to sell it at the original price.

When Will the Low Tide in Twilight Perfume Arrive?

As previously mentioned, the Low Tide in Twilight perfume will begin shipping in August. AliExpress mentions that delivery will happen between August 2-11, while Koonbooks refrains from getting specific. In any case, Low Tide in Twilight fans will have that Fresh Floral Musk before the end of summer.

And that’s everything to know about the Low Tide in Twilight‘s perfume, including where to buy it and the price.

