Exclusive Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay to Premiere At Red Bull x Elden Ring Event

Red Bull is teaming up with BANDAI NAMCO for a live premier event of the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. Top Twitch and YouTube streamers will attend for an exclusive first look at gameplay from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay premiers at Red Bull Event

On June 15, 2024, Red Bull will be hosting a Shadow of the Erdtree event live from Atelier Gardens in Berlin, Germany. The event promises an “explosive livestreamed showcase” of never-before-seen Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay ahead of its official release.

In addition to gameplay footage, the developers will dive into how the DLC was crafted and how George R. R. Martin played a role in shaping Elden Ring’s world. There will also be a deep dive into the lore of the Realm of Shadow for those who want to understand why they’re following in Miquella’s footsteps.

The event will be streamed on the official Red Bull Gaming Twitch channel but will also be co-streamed by the streamers in attendance. The stream will start at 17 CEST on June 15, and the event will kick off at 18 CEST. The show is set to run for about four and a half hours.

Time (Europe, CEST): Stream start: 17:00 CEST Show start: 18:00 CEST est. show end: 22:30 CEST

Time (United States, PST): Stream start: 08 AM PST Show start: 09 AM PST show end: 1 PM PST

Time (United States, EST): Stream start: 11 AM EST Show start: 12 PM EST Show end: 4:30 PM EST



Of course, the most tantalizing part of the event is the exclusive preview of Elden Ring’s first and final DLC. We’ve been given two trailers and a 15-minute, highly edited preview video, but there’s still much more to be discovered. Hopefully, for those craving more info, the Red Bull event will satiate their hunger.

