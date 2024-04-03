Fallout Season 1: Vaults, Explained

Vaults are a key concept in the Fallout video games and Prime Video streaming series – so, what are they? And which Vault appears in Fallout Season 1?

What Are Vaults in Fallout Canon?

Within the shared canon of the Fallout games and show, Vaults are sprawling underground bunkers. They were commissioned by the US government, and designed and built by Vault-Tec Corporation between 2054 and 2074. Vaults were theoretically self-sufficient and capable of keeping inhabitants and their descendants alive long enough to repopulate the US following a nationwide catastrophe (more on that later). The original plan was for 400,000 Vaults to house the wider population, however, only 122 of the survival shelters were ever built. This – coupled with widespread disbelief regarding the gravity of the situation – ensured that only a very small number of people were safely sealed away in the Vaults when nuclear war broke out between the US and China in 2077.

These Vault-dwellers experienced wildly different circumstances, depending on their Vault. Only 17 of Vault-Tec’s 122 Vaults actually functioned as promised. The rest were part of a series of covert science experiments, with the occupants serving as unwitting test subjects. The Enclave – a Deep State outfit that infiltrated Vault-Tec – oversaw these experiments. Their methods ranged from the practical (cryogenics) to the downright bonkers (human sacrifice). Predictably, how long a Vault’s population lasted largely depended on the nature of the Enclave’s research there. Other factors (such as shonky manufacturing) impacted the Vaults’ respective survival rates, as well.

Which Vault Appears in Fallout Season 1?

That’s Vault lore covered – so, which Vault appears in Fallout Season 1? As confirmed in various pre-release materials, the Prime Video adaptation’s protagonist, Lucy MacLean, hails from Vault 33. Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner created this Vault specifically for the Fallout show, however, it is nevertheless considered part of the official Fallout canon.

Little is known about Vault 33 at this stage. All we know is that it’s located in Los Angeles, near what was once the Santa Monica Pier. Prime Video has also confirmed that Lucy’s dad, Hank, is Vault 33’s overseer (or leader). What’s more, Fallout Season 1’s trailers and promotional stills indicate that the Vault shares several aesthetic details with those seen in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. But the less superficial aspects of Vault 33 – including whether its residents are a control group or test subjects – remain a mystery for now.

Fallout Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

