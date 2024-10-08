‘More Like a Nightmare:’ Fans Can’t Believe How Joaquin Phoenix Came Up With Joker 2’s Story

It’s safe to say audiences aren’t loving Joker: Folie à Deux. It only mustered up $37.8 million at the domestic box office opening weekend and received a D CinemaScore. And if that wasn’t bad enough, fans are dragging the movie because of how Joaquin Phoenix came up with its story.

When a movie performs as poorly as Joker 2, all of the entertainment sharks smell blood, and they can’t wait to get the skinny on what happened. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first one the scene, dropping several revelations about the movie, including that the idea for the sequel came to Phoenix in a dream.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Dream Is Everyone Else’s Nightmare

Being the responsible aggregator it is, Discussing Film posted the information, and a lot of people tried to be the first to make the joke about Phoneix’s dream actually being a “nightmare.” But on top of all the jokes, there is a deeper conversation going on about actor involvement and how not every idea is a good one.

“kung fu panda taught us all to follow our dreams, but not like this,” said Kung Fu Panda Fanboy on X.

“This is why you don’t let the actors have too much say in films,” added X user 300mirrors.

Of course, the producers and director Todd Phillips had to make Phoneix part of the process. His performance made the first movie, after all, with him even bringing home the Oscar. It earned him a $20 million paycheck for Joker 2.

That transitions the conversation to why Joker 2 had to be made at all since it seems like a lot of hearts weren’t in it. Well, as one producer told THR, “It is a collective failure, but it was right to make this movie.” That means Hollywood is living by the classic Michael Scott quote, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters now.

