FBI TRUE Season 5 Schedule With Full List of Criminals, Cases and Episode Dates

FBI True is making a comeback on October 15, and we have all the details on what will unfold in season 5. The show gives fans an inside look at the most dangerous missions the FBI went on to solve the biggest cases in history. Season 5 digs into everything from the McDonald’s Monopoly scam to a showdown between anti-government militias and the FBI.

Not all of the airdates have been released to the public, but in previous seasons, FBI True would release one episode a week. We could potentially expect to see the same cadence for season 5.

Where Can I Watch FBI True Season 5?

You can catch FBI True season 5 on October 15 on Paramount+, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also catch seasons 1 through 4 on the streamer ahead of the season 5 premiere.

Episode 1 – Showdown in the West Part 1

The first episode of FBI True Season 5 will show the events of when federal authorities seized a renegade rancher’s family cattle in 2014, which led to heavily armed anti-government militias coming to his aid, causing a dangerous showdown to ensue.

Airdate: October 15

Episode 2 Showdown in the West Part 2

Episode 2 is a continuation of the first episode, showing the FBI facing heavily armed militias who took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon. A car chase ensues and when one rancher refuses to surrender, the showdown turns fatal.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 3 Love & Murder in Old San Juan

The third episode follows the death of a wealthy young husband who was stabbed in the streets of Old San Juan. He was married to a Beauty Queen who was later investigated and questioned after the FBI went on an international manhunt to find her.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 4 Operation Oxy Alley

Episode 4 shows FBI agents going after twin brothers who were pain clinic owners, suspecting they run a pill mill, only to discover the largest oxycodone trafficking operation in American History.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 5 Who Bombed Pan Am 103?

Episode 5 uncovers the tragedy of Pan Am Flight 103 that took place on December 21, 1988. The plane crashed in the remote Scottish village of Lockerbie, killing 290 people, including 190 Americans.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 6 McDonald’s Monopoly Scam Part 1

Episode 6 digs into the McDonald’s Monopoly Scam after the FBI gets word that the promotional game is rigged by a figure dubbed “Uncle Jerry.” McDonald’s agrees to run one more game, hoping to catch Uncle Jerry in the act.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 7 McDonald’s Monopoly Scam Part 2

Episode 7 shows FBI agents deploying creative undercover techniques to gather evidence on Uncle Jerry, who is said to be the person behind the McDonald’s Monopoly Scam. However, days before the investigation took place, a fax was sent to the wrong organization that potentially could derail the entire case.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 8 Bernie Madoff

Episode 8 follows Bernie Madoff, who was arrested after confessing that he was responsible for a $64 billion Ponzi scheme. The FBI is then tasked to recover stolen assets to help the victims of Madoff’s crimes.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 9 Officer Pulido

A criminal who was hoping for a break alerted the FBI about corrupt cops within the Boston Police Department. Episode 9 then follows the FBI taking down three SWAT-trained members of the police force.

Airdate: TBT

Episode 10 Sea of Thieves

The final episode of season 5 follows the FBI, who uncover a state-sanctioned plot to steal technology that makes the U.S. submarines nearly undetectable to enemy sonar and deploy it in Chinese subs.

Airdate: TBT



