FF7 Rebirth Pursuit of Perfection Quest Guide

There are many side quests found in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that are spread out in many regions. As players discover new regions, more side quests will become available and give players the chance to increase their social link with the playable characters.

Pursuit of Perfection is a side quest introduced in the region of Gongaga where players will meet a weaponsmith in the middle of the jungle, away from the main town. This weaponsmith named Izo becomes very interested in Barret’s gun arm. His goal is to create the ultimate weapon. Seeing Barret’s arm triggers a burst of inspiration and asks Cloud and Barret to help collect the materials he needs to create his ultimate weapon.

Draconite Ore Locations in FF7 Rebirth

Izo tells Cloud to grab his map from the shed. Note that the shed is not near Izo’s house but some ways off around the corner. The map will show players where to go thankfully instead of making them hunt for that as well. Once players have the map, they can check it by pressing the left d-pad button and pressing L1 to take a closer look. There are 8 Draconites that players will need to collect.

Head west to where the green marker is on the map to find a clearing. Before being able to collect the Draconite, players will have to fight a bunch of Daggerwings. Make sure Barret is in the party to make the fight go a lot faster.

The first two Draconites are at the bottom of the clearing to the right of the entrance. Look for the purple stone deposits against the brown cliff face. The rest of the deposits are higher up. Look for the rope to the left of the first deposits and climb up. Then follow the path to find the rest of the deposits. There is one on a ledge to the left just as players make it up to the top. There are two more straight ahead and to the right and once those a grabbed, turn directly behind to find the sixth deposit. The last two deposits are just around the corner to the right if players head back towards where the rope was. Look for the torch and turn right. They are sitting against the rock wall.

Return to Izo to deliver the Draconites. Good news is players will be able to fast travel back. Players will receive a new weapon for Barret the Fafnir Rifle along with Party EXP, EXP, and an increase in Cloud’s relationship with Barret.

