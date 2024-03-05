FF7 Rebirth Complete Relationship & Romance Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces a new feature in which you get to earn relationship points with each of your party members and get closer to them. It’s not a system that’s really properly explained, which is where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about relationships in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Increase Relationship Levels in FF7 Rebirth

As you’ve been playing through FF7 Rebirth, you might’ve noticed that whenever you interact with your party members, the game may prompt you by saying your relationship with them has deepened. What this basically means is that your relationship has reached the next level.

There are a few key ways to improve your relationships in FF7 Rebirth, and we’ve listed them all down below:

By choosing the right dialogue options when talking to them.

By completing side quests that involve them.

By using character-specific Synergy skills.

By completing certain main story beats.

We’ll go over each of these methods in more detail below, but essentially, you want to always check in with your party members as the story progresses. Talking to them is a great way to deepen your relationship, especially if you choose the right responses.

Choosing the Right Dialogue Options

As you progress through FF7 Rebirth, make sure to take some time to chat with your party members in between the big story moments. Most of the time, you’ll be given a choice between two or three dialogue options with a best answer, a good answer, and a bad answer. Needless to say, choosing the best answer will give you the most points.

For Tifa and Aerith in particular, we’ve put together a complete romance guide that includes all the best dialogue options you should choose for them.

Completing Side Quests

There are certain side quests in each region that will heavily involve a party member in FF7 Rebirth. For instance, Flowers from a Hill is a quest that rewards you with relationship points with Aerith, while When Words Won’t Do rewards you with relationship points for Barret.

There are only a handful of side quests available with each region you visit, so we’d strongly recommend knocking them out as you go through the game.

Synergy Skills

This is pretty much the only surefire way to “farm” relationship points in FF7 Rebirth. Whenever you have Cloud use a Synergy skill with a particular character, you’ll earn a few relationship points with them. It’s not a lot, and if you want to deepen your relationships this way, it’s going to take a lot of time. Still, it’s a good thing to keep in mind if you’re planning on romancing a particular character.

You can unlock Synergy skills by checking out the Folios feature, and unlocking them with SP. While SP might be hard to come by, you can get a ton of them by collecting the Manuscripts.

Completing Main Story Quests

There are a few key events in the main story of FF7 Rebirth that will reward you with relationship points with certain characters. These are usually quite obvious and you’ll know them when you see them, but we’ve listed them all down below for your perusal:

Junon Parade (Aerith and Tifa)

Winning the Queen’s Blood Tournament (Red XIII)

Matching swimsuits in Costa Del Sol (Aerith and Tifa)

Choosing a side to fight with in Costal Del Sol (Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Red XIII)

Corel region minecart routes (Barret, Yuffie)

Corel region prison escape (Barret)

Gold Saucer brawl (Red XIII, Yuffie)

Gold Saucer Queen’s Blood match (Red XIII)

Loveless (Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Red XIII, Yuffie)

What Relationship Levels Do in FF7 Rebirth

So what exactly is so important about deepening your relationships in FF7 Rebirth? Well, it determines who you’re closest to in the party, and who you get to go on a date with at the Gold Saucer Skywheel.

Basically, the character with the most relationship points with Cloud will tour the Gold Saucer facility with him in chapter 8, and also go on the Skywheel date later on. The popular choices are, of course, Tifa, Aerith, and Yuffie, so if you’re hoping to actually see a romance scene in this game, we’d recommend focusing on those characters.

And that’s everything you need to know about how romance works in FF7 Rebirth.