How to Pick Flowers in FF7 Rebirth (Flowers from a Hill)

There are lots of side quests to take on in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While they’re not exactly crucial to the main storyline, some of them do help to add a lot of flavor to the characters. Here’s how to clear the Flowers from a Hill quest in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Start Flowers from a Hill in FF7 Rebirth

After reaching the Grasslands region and visiting the chocobo ranch in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll quickly gain access to a chocobo mount. Immediately after, you can talk to Chloe at the ranch to accept the side quest titled Flowers from a Hill. Her request is simple: pick some flowers from a hill so that she can make a wreath similar to the one her mom used to make.

Chloe also gives you a drawing of the wreath itself so you know which flowers to pick. It’s worth noting that this is one of the side quests that will allow you to get closer to Aerith, so if you’re planning on trying to romance her, definitely do this one.

How to Pick the Right Flowers

Head to the location marked on your map, and you’ll be able to start examining the drawing to figure out which flowers you need to pick. Don’t let Aerith’s warnings throw you off; the solution is actually deceptively simple.

Make sure to pick the red, white, and yellow flowers, and you’re good!

That being said, the flowers you pick actually don’t affect the outcome of the quest at all. Even if you pick the completely wrong colors, Chloe will just say this wreath isn’t like the one her mom made, but it’s still beautiful. And the rewards you get are the same as well.

Of course, being a stickler for detail, I much prefer actually picking the right colored flowers. Either way, don’t stress about it. You’re not missing out on any key rewards.

What You Get for Completing Flowers from a Hill

Speaking of rewards, you’ll receive the following for clearing this quest:

10 Party Level experience

10 SP for Aerith

Relationship points with Aerith

All in all, it’s a pretty good quest for character growth.

That’s all you need to know about the Flowers from a Hill quest in FF7 Rebirth.